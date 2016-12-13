A Holiday Visit to Stowe, Vermont

The Green Mountain town of Stowe, Vermont, is a two-for-one winter destination. Known as the “ski capital of the East” thanks to Mount Mansfield, the state’s highest peak, Stowe also boasts a classic early-19th-century New England village that’s perfect for strolling, shopping, dining, and (of course) photo-snapping. At the invitation of Field Guide, Stowe’s newest resort lodge, I was lucky enough to squeeze in a recent holiday-season overnight that let me enjoy a taste of this charming mountain town during one of the most magical times of the year.

EXPLORING DOWNTOWN STOWE

Historic downtown Stowe is postcard-perfect (you’ll find it on our list of the 10 Best Winter Towns in New England), with plenty to see, do, eat, and drink. I had only a few hours to stroll and enjoy all it had to offer, so I did my best!

Here’s a quick look:

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

FIELD GUIDE

Our digs for the night, Field Guide by Lark Hotels, was the main reason we were in Stowe. I’ve long been a personal fan of the colorful, curated collection of Lark’s boutique hotels, and I couldn’t resist the invitation to check out Lark’s first foray into Vermont. Most recently the Ye Olde England Inn, the hotel (built more than a century ago) was completely renovated and had its grand reopening as Field Guide in the fall of 2015.

Perched high on Mountain Road, just minutes from anything and everything Stowe has to offer (including the famous alpine skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort, a mere 15-minute drive north), Field Guide didn’t disappoint. As with so many other Lark properties, the creative mind of Boston-based interior designer Rachel Reider was on display here in full force — from the silver tree-stump end tables and birch log “walls” in the lobby to the mounted papier-mâché deer heads and whimsical pattered wallpaper. Pops of softness, wood, mossy green, and burnt orange were everywhere. This is a stylish, fun, and relaxed hotel, ideal for folks wanting a bit more than a B&B experience but less than a traditional resort.

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Our suite for the evening had all of our winter needs covered. Fireplace? Check. Soaker tub? Check. Birds in the bedroom? Check.

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

For dinner that evening, we headed to Picnic Social, the inn’s casual restaurant, helmed by chef Justin Perdue. It features a spacious indoor seating area and bar, as well as a large outdoor dining deck and seasonal fire pit.

With so many items on the menu competing for attention, we gave in and ordered several dishes to share: tomato soup with melty burrata, chives, and olive oil, served with thick slices of grilled toast for dipping; smashed fingerling potatoes with dipping sauces; creamy polenta with Parmesan and wild mushrooms, topped with a crispy egg; and the oxtail ragout featuring homemade pappardelle pasta, Parmesan, and fresh herbs. It was a wealth of deliciousness. I appreciated the detail to presentation here, too: The soup and polenta came in sturdy little crocks with their own lids, everything was served on miniature old-school metal trays, and there was more than enough to sample and share.

As is our custom, we left absolutely no room for dessert — but I’ve heard good things about the daily pie “du jar.”

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

VERMONT CRAFT BEER

Even if beer isn’t your favorite adult beverage, it’s likely you’ve heard of the thriving Vermont craft beer scene. My husband, a New England craft beer enthusiast, was keen to sample some of the brews that have been crowding his must-try list, plus an old favorite or two. And naturally, this being Stowe, the first old friend was a Heady Topper. Brewed by the Alchemist just down the road, it’s one of the most famous and sought-after beers in the world, and it goes great with meatball pizza at Piecasso (as did my lunch beverage, High & Dry, a deliciously dry cider from Stowe Cider made from 100 percent locally sourced apples).

Note: The Alchemist has a brewery and visitors center in Stowe, but it’s open only Tuesday through Saturday. Our visit was Sunday to Monday, so we weren’t able to check it out. Next time!

Aimee Tucker

Aimee Tucker

Along with Heady Topper, we also managed to find and sample the following “hoppy, hazy IPA’s with a heavy citrus aroma” (my husband’s description) during our brief Vermont visit:

Aimee Tucker

All in all, our holiday visit to Stowe turned out to be a mighty pleasant way to spend an overnight. By the time we woke up on Monday morning, there was even several fresh inches of snow on the ground, giving us yet another angle of this quintessential Green Mountain town to appreciate and admire — even if it did force us back on the road sooner than we’d hoped.

Aimee Tucker

But not before a quick stop at PK Coffee for a latte to go!

Aimee Tucker

Stay beautiful, Stowe. We hope to see you again soon!

HOLIDAY VISIT TO STOWE, VERMONT | FEATURED SPOTS

Bear Pond Books. 38 S. Main St. 802-253-8236; stowebooks.com

The Bench. 492 Mountain Road. 802-253-5100; benchvt.com

Field Guide/Picnic Social. 433 Mountain Road. 802-253-8088; fieldguidestowe.com

Laughing Moon Chocolates. 78 S. Main St. 802-253-9591; laughingmoonchocolates.com

Piecasso. 1899 Mountain Road. 802-253-4411; piecasso.com

PK Coffee. 1880 Mountain Road. 802-760-6151; pkcoffee.com

Shaw’s General Store. 54 Main St. 802-253-4040; shawsgeneralstore.com

Stowe Mercantile. 38 S. Main St. 866-454-3482; stowemercantile.com

Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum. One S. Main St. 802-253-9911; vtssm.com

Have you ever enjoyed a holiday visit to Stowe, Vermont? Let us know your favorite spots!

My thanks to Stowe, Vermont, for a beautiful visit, and to Field Guide for hosting our stay!

NOTE: Lark Hotels will be hosting a holiday pop-up December 13-18, 2016, at 144 Newbury St., Boston. The weeklong stint will allow guests to book and gift hotel stays, “shop the look” of Lark Hotels’ most coveted designs, preview the forthcoming Salem, Massachusetts, property, the Hotel Salem, and more!