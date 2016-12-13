A Holiday Visit to Stowe, Vermont

The Green Mountain town of Stowe, Vermont, is a two-for-one winter destination. Known as the “ski capital of the East” thanks to Mount Mansfield, the state’s highest peak, Stowe also boasts a classic early-19th-century New England village that’s perfect for strolling, shopping, dining, and (of course) photo-snapping. At the invitation of Field Guide, Stowe’s newest resort lodge, I was lucky enough to squeeze in a recent holiday-season overnight that let me enjoy a taste of this charming mountain town during one of the most magical times of the year.
EXPLORING DOWNTOWN STOWE
Historic downtown Stowe is postcard-perfect (you’ll find it on our list of the 10 Best Winter Towns in New England), with plenty to see, do, eat, and drink. I had only a few hours to stroll and enjoy all it had to offer, so I did my best!
Here’s a quick look:
FIELD GUIDE
Our digs for the night, Field Guide by Lark Hotels, was the main reason we were in Stowe. I’ve long been a personal fan of the colorful, curated collection of Lark’s boutique hotels, and I couldn’t resist the invitation to check out Lark’s first foray into Vermont. Most recently the Ye Olde England Inn, the hotel (built more than a century ago) was completely renovated and had its grand reopening as Field Guide in the fall of 2015.
Perched high on Mountain Road, just minutes from anything and everything Stowe has to offer (including the famous alpine skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort, a mere 15-minute drive north), Field Guide didn’t disappoint. As with so many other Lark properties, the creative mind of Boston-based interior designer Rachel Reider was on display here in full force — from the silver tree-stump end tables and birch log “walls” in the lobby to the mounted papier-mâché deer heads and whimsical pattered wallpaper. Pops of softness, wood, mossy green, and burnt orange were everywhere. This is a stylish, fun, and relaxed hotel, ideal for folks wanting a bit more than a B&B experience but less than a traditional resort.
Our suite for the evening had all of our winter needs covered. Fireplace? Check. Soaker tub? Check. Birds in the bedroom? Check.
For dinner that evening, we headed to Picnic Social, the inn’s casual restaurant, helmed by chef Justin Perdue. It features a spacious indoor seating area and bar, as well as a large outdoor dining deck and seasonal fire pit.
With so many items on the menu competing for attention, we gave in and ordered several dishes to share: tomato soup with melty burrata, chives, and olive oil, served with thick slices of grilled toast for dipping; smashed fingerling potatoes with dipping sauces; creamy polenta with Parmesan and wild mushrooms, topped with a crispy egg; and the oxtail ragout featuring homemade pappardelle pasta, Parmesan, and fresh herbs. It was a wealth of deliciousness. I appreciated the detail to presentation here, too: The soup and polenta came in sturdy little crocks with their own lids, everything was served on miniature old-school metal trays, and there was more than enough to sample and share.
As is our custom, we left absolutely no room for dessert — but I’ve heard good things about the daily pie “du jar.”
VERMONT CRAFT BEER
Even if beer isn’t your favorite adult beverage, it’s likely you’ve heard of the thriving Vermont craft beer scene. My husband, a New England craft beer enthusiast, was keen to sample some of the brews that have been crowding his must-try list, plus an old favorite or two. And naturally, this being Stowe, the first old friend was a Heady Topper. Brewed by the Alchemist just down the road, it’s one of the most famous and sought-after beers in the world, and it goes great with meatball pizza at Piecasso (as did my lunch beverage, High & Dry, a deliciously dry cider from Stowe Cider made from 100 percent locally sourced apples).
Note: The Alchemist has a brewery and visitors center in Stowe, but it’s open only Tuesday through Saturday. Our visit was Sunday to Monday, so we weren’t able to check it out. Next time!
Along with Heady Topper, we also managed to find and sample the following “hoppy, hazy IPA’s with a heavy citrus aroma” (my husband’s description) during our brief Vermont visit:
- Grassroots Brewing Legitimacy IPA from Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro Bend, Vermont
- Focal Banger from the Alchemist in Stowe, Vermont
- Gose from Lost Nation Brewing in Morrisville, Vermont
- Super Session #2 and Sip of Sunshine IPA, both from Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Warren, Vermont (Sip of Sunshine is brewed by Lawson’s at Two Roads Brewing Co. in Stratford, Connecticut)
All in all, our holiday visit to Stowe turned out to be a mighty pleasant way to spend an overnight. By the time we woke up on Monday morning, there was even several fresh inches of snow on the ground, giving us yet another angle of this quintessential Green Mountain town to appreciate and admire — even if it did force us back on the road sooner than we’d hoped.
But not before a quick stop at PK Coffee for a latte to go!
Stay beautiful, Stowe. We hope to see you again soon!
HOLIDAY VISIT TO STOWE, VERMONT | FEATURED SPOTS
Bear Pond Books. 38 S. Main St. 802-253-8236; stowebooks.com
The Bench. 492 Mountain Road. 802-253-5100; benchvt.com
Field Guide/Picnic Social. 433 Mountain Road. 802-253-8088; fieldguidestowe.com
Laughing Moon Chocolates. 78 S. Main St. 802-253-9591; laughingmoonchocolates.com
Piecasso. 1899 Mountain Road. 802-253-4411; piecasso.com
PK Coffee. 1880 Mountain Road. 802-760-6151; pkcoffee.com
Shaw’s General Store. 54 Main St. 802-253-4040; shawsgeneralstore.com
Stowe Mercantile. 38 S. Main St. 866-454-3482; stowemercantile.com
Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum. One S. Main St. 802-253-9911; vtssm.com
Have you ever enjoyed a holiday visit to Stowe, Vermont? Let us know your favorite spots!
My thanks to Stowe, Vermont, for a beautiful visit, and to Field Guide for hosting our stay!
NOTE: Lark Hotels will be hosting a holiday pop-up December 13-18, 2016, at 144 Newbury St., Boston. The weeklong stint will allow guests to book and gift hotel stays, “shop the look” of Lark Hotels’ most coveted designs, preview the forthcoming Salem, Massachusetts, property, the Hotel Salem, and more!
For breakfast and/or lunch go to McCarthy’s on the Mountain Road! I lived in Morrisville and attended the Stowe Community Church for many years!
Visit Stowe every year, usually during the summer or after foliage and always find new places to go and see. Favorite breakfast spot is McCarthy’s across from the Field Guide Hotel. Great breakfasts and equally great service.
I visited Stowe many times several years ago and always stayed at the Anderson Lodge with Dietmar and Trudy Heiss as owners. Their food was outstanding and they were the nicest hosts. I truly miss going there.
Great article! I like Stowe, but I prefer to go about 30 minutes north to the Jay Peak/Montgomery area to get a taste of “true Vermont” that’s a little less touristy. Plus the skiing is much less expensive.
I always stay at the Stoweflake mountain Resort. They treat you real good there. A visit to the Trapp Family Lodge is worth it too. got a Sound of Music CD there. If you feel like driving down the road 20 minutes, make sure you stop at Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream factory and take a tour. There are other great places to visit too. Just get a map in a store.
Lucky us ~ we have a daughter who lives AND works in Stowe! As we native New Englanders now live in Florida, my husband and I confine our travels to the summer months, an equally beautiful time! My husband’s parents even owned a ski lodge there back in the late ’50’s/early ’60’s, well before the advent of Stowe’s year-round activities and, of course, snowmaking capabilities!
Thank you, great article. BTW, Two Roads Brewing in Stratford, CT brews both Lawson’s beers, Sip of Sunshine and Super Session #2. Both incredibly hard to get in CT.
Hi Dave! Thanks for the info. The Lawson’s site specifically notes that Sip of Sunshine is brewed in CT but not the other. Maybe Sip is exclusively brewed in CT? Either way, both are delicious, as it seems you know. 😉
The Field Guide looks amazing! The perfect place to enjoy a winter weekend.