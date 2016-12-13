Quantcast

Stowe

A Holiday Visit to Stowe, Vermont

Finding the holiday spirit in Stowe, Vermont, including a tour of historic downtown, craft beer sampling, and a cozy overnight at Field Guide.

• December 13, 2016 • Read Comments (9)
The Green Mountain town of Stowe, Vermont, is a two-for-one winter destination. Known as the “ski capital of the East” thanks to Mount Mansfield, the state’s highest peak, Stowe also boasts a classic early-19th-century New England village that’s perfect for strolling, shopping, dining, and (of course) photo-snapping. At the invitation of Field Guide, Stowe’s newest resort lodge, I was lucky enough to squeeze in a recent holiday-season overnight that let me enjoy a taste of this charming mountain town during one of the most magical times of the year.

EXPLORING DOWNTOWN STOWE

Historic downtown Stowe is postcard-perfect (you’ll find it on our list of the 10 Best Winter Towns in New England), with plenty to see, do, eat, and drink. I had only a few hours to stroll and enjoy all it had to offer, so I did my best!

Here’s a quick look:

Scenes from downtown Stowe — a Vermont vacation favorite.

Aimee Tucker

The iconic 1863 Stowe Community Church has to be one of the most photographed churches in New England.

Aimee Tucker

A festive entrance!

Aimee Tucker

Stowe

“Helping Vermonters survive in style since 1895” is the motto at Shaw’s General Store. Inside, you’ll find jackets, boots, sweaters, scarves, gloves, hats, and an entire wall of socks.

Aimee Tucker

Holiday cheer in downtown Stowe!

Aimee Tucker

Rocking chairs at the Green Mountain Inn on Main Street.

Aimee Tucker

A pair of festive trees outside the Stowe Theatre Guild.

Aimee Tucker

The Old Depot Building is home to multiple businesses today, including a cafe, bookstore, and country store.

The Old Depot building is home to several businesses today, including Café on Main, Bear Pond Books (featuring a truly impressive Vermont selection), and the Stowe Mercantile country store.

Aimee Tucker

Mercantile

Located in the lower level of the Old Depot, Stowe Mercantile is a quintessential old-fashioned New England country store, offering souvenirs, clothing, gifts, seasonal items, housewares, candy, food gifts, toys, gift baskets — everything, really.

Aimee Tucker

The Country Store on Main is a fun stop for gifts, housewares, and general browsing.

Aimee Tucker

The Stowe Visitor Center has ALL of your Stowe vacation needs covered.

Aimee Tucker

Uber-stylish items for sale at Chalet Life.

Aimee Tucker

Laughing Moon

Laughing Moon Chocolates has not only multiple glass cases brimming with tempting sweets but also a viewing area where you can watch the goodies being made. On the day of my visit, they were making buttercream-filled chocolates.

Aimee Tucker

Giving in to temptation, I succumbed to one, solitary (delicious) dark chocolate sea salt caramel.

Aimee Tucker

The Stowe Public House is a great spot for those in search of highly rated and local beers, wines, and ciders — both for sale and for quaffing at the on-site bar. They sell snacks and gifts, too.

Aimee Tucker

Located right downtown, the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum (open Wednesday through Sunday) offers a look at winter-sports history.

Aimee Tucker

It being the first weekend in December, I passed many cars and trucks with Christmas trees on board. This is a sight that never fails to bring a smile to my face.

Aimee Tucker

FIELD GUIDE

Our digs for the night, Field Guide by Lark Hotels, was the main reason we were in Stowe. I’ve long been a personal fan of the colorful, curated collection of Lark’s boutique hotels, and I couldn’t resist the invitation to check out Lark’s first foray into Vermont. Most recently the Ye Olde England Inn, the hotel (built more than a century ago) was completely renovated and had its grand reopening as Field Guide in the fall of 2015.

Perched high on Mountain Road, just minutes from anything and everything Stowe has to offer (including the famous alpine skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort, a mere 15-minute drive north), Field Guide didn’t disappoint. As with so many other Lark properties, the creative mind of Boston-based interior designer Rachel Reider was on display here in full force — from the silver tree-stump end tables and birch log “walls” in the lobby to the mounted papier-mâché deer heads and whimsical pattered wallpaper. Pops of softness, wood, mossy green, and burnt orange were everywhere. This is a stylish, fun, and relaxed hotel, ideal for folks wanting a bit more than a B&B experience but less than a traditional resort.

The cozy, rambling Field Guide boutique hotel in Stowe, Vermont, offers 30 rooms (including many suites) plus an on-site restaurant, Picnic Social.

Aimee Tucker

Decorated for the holiday season, the Field Guide lobby was even more comfy and cozy, complete with a twinkling wooden Christmas tree.

Aimee Tucker

Like all Lark hotels, the decor in our room was colorful.

In our suite, we found even more bright colors, fun prints, and wood elements. I absolutely loved the whimsical bird wallpaper in the bedroom.

Aimee Tucker

No animals were harmed in the creation of this wall decor.

Aimee Tucker

For dinner that evening, we headed to Picnic Social, the inn’s casual restaurant, helmed by chef Justin Perdue. It features a spacious indoor seating area and bar, as well as a large outdoor dining deck and seasonal fire pit.

With so many items on the menu competing for attention, we gave in and ordered several dishes to share: tomato soup with melty burrata, chives, and olive oil, served with thick slices of grilled toast for dipping; smashed fingerling potatoes with dipping sauces; creamy polenta with Parmesan and wild mushrooms, topped with a crispy egg; and the oxtail ragout featuring homemade pappardelle pasta, Parmesan, and fresh herbs. It was a wealth of deliciousness. I appreciated the detail to presentation here, too: The soup and polenta came in sturdy little crocks with their own lids, everything was served on miniature old-school metal trays, and there was more than enough to sample and share.

As is our custom, we left absolutely no room for dessert — but I’ve heard good things about the daily pie “du jar.”

One section of the Picnic Social dining room. When we settled into a booth on the left for dinner later that evening, the lights were pleasantly low (ideal for dining, but tough for photos!). On the other side of the wall you’ll find a full bar, a large fireplace, and more seating.

Aimee Tucker

The open outdoor dining deck at Picnic Social. The deck is understandably popular in the summer months, and ceiling heat lamps help extend the season as the temperatures dip.

Aimee Tucker

A hand-delivered daily breakfast basket is included in the rate at Field Guide. Ours offered coconut overnight oats, a cinnamon raisin scone, a peanut butter oat cookie, honeydew cubes, and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Picnic Social also now serves a full brunch on the weekends!

Aimee Tucker

VERMONT CRAFT BEER

Even if beer isn’t your favorite adult beverage, it’s likely you’ve heard of the thriving Vermont craft beer scene. My husband, a New England craft beer enthusiast, was keen to sample some of the brews that have been crowding his must-try list, plus an old favorite or two. And naturally, this being Stowe, the first old friend was a Heady Topper. Brewed by the Alchemist just down the road, it’s one of the most famous and sought-after beers in the world, and it goes great with meatball pizza at Piecasso (as did my lunch beverage, High & Dry, a deliciously dry cider from Stowe Cider made from 100 percent locally sourced apples).

Note: The Alchemist has a brewery and visitors center in Stowe, but it’s open only Tuesday through Saturday. Our visit was Sunday to Monday, so we weren’t able to check it out. Next time! 

A meatball pizza at Piecasso was the perfect complement to the esteemed Heady Topper.

Aimee Tucker

The Alchemist advises you drink Heady Topper from the can, but sometimes you just need to get a look at what you’re enjoying! The mini-fridge in our room at Field Guide was the perfect amenity to encourage relaxed, responsible sampling.

Aimee Tucker

Along with Heady Topper, we also managed to find and sample the following “hoppy, hazy IPA’s with a heavy citrus aroma” (my husband’s description) during our brief Vermont visit:

At the Bench.

A pint of Grassroots Brewing Legitimacy IPA from Hill Farmstead Brewery. This brew isn’t sold in stores. You have to visit the brewery in Greensboro Bend or find a bar with it on tap, which we did at the Bench, located just across the street from Field Guide. Both come highly recommended.

Aimee Tucker

All in all, our holiday visit to Stowe turned out to be a mighty pleasant way to spend an overnight. By the time we woke up on Monday morning, there was even several fresh inches of snow on the ground, giving us yet another angle of this quintessential Green Mountain town to appreciate and admire — even if it did force us back on the road sooner than we’d hoped.

Good morning, snowy Stowe!

Aimee Tucker

But not before a quick stop at PK Coffee for a latte to go!

Our final stop? PK Coffee for a to-go latte.

Aimee Tucker

Stay beautiful, Stowe. We hope to see you again soon!

HOLIDAY VISIT TO STOWE, VERMONT | FEATURED SPOTS

Bear Pond Books. 38 S. Main St. 802-253-8236; stowebooks.com
The Bench. 492 Mountain Road. 802-253-5100; benchvt.com
Field Guide/Picnic Social. 433 Mountain Road. 802-253-8088; fieldguidestowe.com
Laughing Moon Chocolates. 78 S. Main St. 802-253-9591; laughingmoonchocolates.com
Piecasso. 1899 Mountain Road. 802-253-4411; piecasso.com
PK Coffee. 1880 Mountain Road. 802-760-6151; pkcoffee.com
Shaw’s General Store. 54 Main St. 802-253-4040; shawsgeneralstore.com
Stowe Mercantile. 38 S. Main St. 866-454-3482; stowemercantile.com
Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum. One S. Main St. 802-253-9911; vtssm.com

Have you ever enjoyed a holiday visit to Stowe, Vermont? Let us know your favorite spots!

My thanks to Stowe, Vermont, for a beautiful visit, and to Field Guide for hosting our stay! 

NOTE: Lark Hotels will be hosting a holiday pop-up December 13-18, 2016, at 144 Newbury St., Boston. The weeklong stint will allow guests to book and gift hotel stays, “shop the look” of Lark Hotels’ most coveted designs, preview the forthcoming Salem, Massachusetts, property, the Hotel Salem, and more! 

Comments
  • judithp

    For breakfast and/or lunch go to McCarthy’s on the Mountain Road! I lived in Morrisville and attended the Stowe Community Church for many years!

    Reply
  • Claire

    Visit Stowe every year, usually during the summer or after foliage and always find new places to go and see. Favorite breakfast spot is McCarthy’s across from the Field Guide Hotel. Great breakfasts and equally great service.

    Reply
  • Diane

    I visited Stowe many times several years ago and always stayed at the Anderson Lodge with Dietmar and Trudy Heiss as owners. Their food was outstanding and they were the nicest hosts. I truly miss going there.

    Reply
  • Eamon

    Great article! I like Stowe, but I prefer to go about 30 minutes north to the Jay Peak/Montgomery area to get a taste of “true Vermont” that’s a little less touristy. Plus the skiing is much less expensive.

    Reply
  • John

    I always stay at the Stoweflake mountain Resort. They treat you real good there. A visit to the Trapp Family Lodge is worth it too. got a Sound of Music CD there. If you feel like driving down the road 20 minutes, make sure you stop at Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream factory and take a tour. There are other great places to visit too. Just get a map in a store.

    Reply
  • Sue

    Lucky us ~ we have a daughter who lives AND works in Stowe! As we native New Englanders now live in Florida, my husband and I confine our travels to the summer months, an equally beautiful time! My husband’s parents even owned a ski lodge there back in the late ’50’s/early ’60’s, well before the advent of Stowe’s year-round activities and, of course, snowmaking capabilities!

    Reply
  • Dave

    Thank you, great article. BTW, Two Roads Brewing in Stratford, CT brews both Lawson’s beers, Sip of Sunshine and Super Session #2. Both incredibly hard to get in CT.

    Reply
    • Aimee

      Hi Dave! Thanks for the info. The Lawson’s site specifically notes that Sip of Sunshine is brewed in CT but not the other. Maybe Sip is exclusively brewed in CT? Either way, both are delicious, as it seems you know. 😉

      Reply

