Wolf Hollow Gray Wolf Sanctuary in Ipswich, Massachusetts | Photographs

Photographer Kieran Kesner shares a few of his favorite winter images captured at Wolf Hollow gray wolf sanctuary in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Founded by Paul C. Soffron in 1988 as the North American Wolf Foundation, the sanctuary works to educate the public about the gray wolf’s threatened population and natural habitat. The sanctuary’s work continues today under the leadership of Paul’s wife Joni and their son Zee.

See the original feature on Wolf Hollow gray wolf sanctuary by Laura Miller from the January/February 2017 issue: The Wolves of Winter

Wolf Hollow gray wolf sanctuary offers the unique opportunity to meet their resident gray wolves (at a distance) and observe them interacting with their pack-mates at close range. Daily visits are scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays from April through November, and Sundays only from December through March. Visit wolfhollowipswich.org for more information.

Interested in photographing these beautiful creatures? The sanctuary offers a special Photographer’s Session from a closer perspective. Learn more on their site.