Wolf Hollow Gray Wolf Sanctuary in Ipswich, Massachusetts | Photographs

Photographer Kieran Kesner shares a few of his favorite winter images captured at Wolf Hollow gray wolf sanctuary in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Founded by Paul C. Soffron in 1988 as the North American Wolf Foundation, the sanctuary works to educate the public about the gray wolf’s threatened population and natural habitat. The sanctuary’s work continues today under the leadership of Paul’s wife Joni and their son Zee.
See the original feature on Wolf Hollow gray wolf sanctuary by Laura Miller from the January/February 2017 issue: The Wolves of Winter
Argus, a 5 year old male, locks eyes with the photographer. His sibling, Arrow, is seen in the background.
Kieran Kesner
Assistant Director Zee Soffron walks the pathway in between the double fences on the way to do chores. In the winter, ice is broken in water buckets and filled twice daily along with providing dry bedding and removing snow from the wolf enclosures.
Kieran Kesner
The crowd get a closer look at the wolves. Winter months provide unique viewing opportunities as the wolves are far more active during the colder months, especially approaching the breeding season in late January and early February.
Kieran Kesner
Zee gets a kiss from Jelly, a 13 year old wolf with her own unique personality, who seems to prefer human company over other wolves.
Kieran Kesner
Zee in the enclosure interacting with Argus. Even though the staff and volunteers imprint (or bond) with the wolves from days old, it is paramount that they always exhibit appropriate body language and allow the animals to approach on their own terms.
Kieran Kesner
Arrow, Grendel & Argus all 3 brothers are 5 years old now and arrived at Wolf Hollow from a sanctuary in Indiana as young pups.
Kieran Kesner
Zee addresses the crowd. Both wolves (Nevaeh and Arrow) and humans are equally curious of one another.
Kieran Kesner
Bear, a wolf-dog hybrid, was born in 2008. He was being kept illegally in an apartment outside of Boston but fortunately came to live at Wolf Hollow at 3 months of age. Wolves and wolf-dog hybrids are illegal pets in Massachusetts.
Kieran Kesner
Hayley and Rex relax with Bear after spreading fresh hay for bedding. Wolves can withstand extremely frigid temperatures up to 50 degrees below zero.
Kieran Kesner
A pack of three in one of the enclosures follow Kevin after a hard day of work.
Kieran Kesner
Wolf Hollow gray wolf sanctuary offers the unique opportunity to meet their resident gray wolves (at a distance) and observe them interacting with their pack-mates at close range. Daily visits are scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays from April through November, and Sundays only from December through March. Visit wolfhollowipswich.org for more information.
Interested in photographing these beautiful creatures? The sanctuary offers a special Photographer’s Session from a closer perspective. Learn more on their site.