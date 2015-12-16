Baked Scallops
This easy recipe for baked scallops is delicious and elegant. The scallops turn out perfectly—tender and succulent—making it the ideal dish to serve at a dinner party.
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 pounds scallops (sea or bay)
- 1 cup crushed Ritz (or similar) crackers
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon dry vermouth
- Garnish: Lemon slice, chopped fresh chives or parsley
InstructionsPreheat the oven to 325º, and set a rack to the second-to-top position.Wash the scallops and pat dry.
Arrange scallops in a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, stir together the breadcrumbs, garlic salt, and pepper. Sprinkle the scallops evenly with the breadcrumb mixture, then the Parmesan. Pour the butter over all, then sprinkle evenly with the lemon juice and vermouth. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes, then remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes.
Turn the heat up to "broil" and, with the oven door ajar, brown the top for an additional 2 or 3 minutes (keep a constant eye on the dish to avoid burning). Serve hot, garnished with a slice of lime and fresh chopped chives or parsley.
Made this for my husband!!! He absolutely loved it. It’s a keeper
I have been looking for the *perfect* baked scallop recipe for a long time. Guess what? This is it! Simple, but jumping with flavor. Bravo!
Absolutely delicious, but I added extra lemon and extra Ritz crackers!!
This recipe was very good! Used fresh bay scallops which just came into season here on Cape Cod. i placed individual servings in small casseroles & added a bit more garlic.
I have made many seafood dishes, but this one was my families favorite. I did add more Ritz and garlic. I also added a pinch of Old Bay.
I love this recipe. I use it on fish and shrimp as well as scallops.
I have tried many recipes and they all were not something I would try again. This one was outstanding. I have made it a few times and it comes out absolutely wonderful. I do add a few additional Ritz crackers.
This was so good.I did add little more garlic.
The results of this very easy recipe were outstanding. The scallops were succulent. I would try a few different spices next time, ie: white pepper or more garlic.