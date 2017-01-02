Scallops Guide

What’s the difference between sea scallops and bay scallops? What does the “wet” in wet scallops mean? How many calories do scallops have? Read on to learn the answers!

Nina Gallant

GUIDE TO SCALLOPS

Wondering about the difference between sea scallops and bay scallops? There are two basic kinds of scallops: sea scallops , which are graded by the number of units (scallops) per pound (e.g., U10, U20/30), and bay scallops , which are much smaller (with usually 80 to 120 per pound) and caught in shallower waters (Nantucket Bay scallops are especially prized). The New Bedford catch consists primarily of sea scallops.

, which are graded by the number of units (scallops) per pound (e.g., U10, U20/30), and , which are much smaller (with usually 80 to 120 per pound) and caught in shallower waters (Nantucket Bay scallops are especially prized). The New Bedford catch consists primarily of sea scallops. “ Day-boat scallops ” refers to scallops caught on smaller vessels that harvest closer to shore. “ Diver scallops ” are actually hand-harvested by scuba divers.

Scallops have slight variations in color, which do not affect their flavor. Most are white to off-white; others are pinkish, beige, or grayish, or have a slight orange cast (these are known as “pumpkins”).

When buying scallops, look for “dry” scallops, which are always preferable to the “wet” scallops that come prebrined in a solution of trisodium phosphate to extend shelf life and boost weight (bathed in this solution, the scallops absorb liquid, which dilutes their flavor).

The part of the scallop we mostly commonly eat is the adductor muscle, which opens and closes the shell. (When preparing scallops, look for the tough bit of white tendon that holds the muscle to the shell; trim it with a sharp knife.) In Europe and some parts of the U.S., scallop roe is also considered a delicacy.

When prepared without heavy sauces, scallops are a healthy food. A standard 4-ounce serving will set you back only about 100 calories, with zero grams of fat. Plus, each serving delivers 16 to 23 grams of protein.

LEARN MORE:

Sunken Treasure | New England Sea Scallops

FAVORITE SCALLOP RECIPES:

Spaghetti With Scallops “Romesco”

Crispy Oven “Fried” Scallops

Baked Scallops in Mushroom Cream Sauce

Citrusy Seared Scallops on Wilted Greens

Sweet and Spicy Scallops Wrapped in Prosciutto