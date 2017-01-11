Crispy Oven- “Fried” Scallops

Instructions

Preheat oven to 475° and set a rack to the middle position. Take two rimmed baking sheets and set a wire rack in each. Set aside.

Whisk eggs and lemon juice until thoroughly combined. Pat scallops dry. In a shallow bowl, whisk together flour, paprika, salt, and pepper. Pour melted butter and bread crumbs into additional (separate) shallow bowls.

Dip a scallop in the egg mixture, then dredge in the seasoned flour. Now dip it in the melted butter and gently roll in panko bread crumbs. Place on a wire rack. Repeat with remaining scallops. When all scallops are breaded, drizzle with some of the remaining butter and transfer to the oven. Bake until scallops are golden brown and cooked through (cut to check), 10 to 13 minutes. Serve with tartar sauce and lemon slices.