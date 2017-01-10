Red-Flannel Hash
What do you get when you swap out some of the potatoes in a batch of corned beef hash with beets? The result has flannel-esque patches of red, so we call it Red Flannel Hash. Crack in a few eggs and call it Sunday breakfast.
Yield: Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked, diced corned beef
- 2 cups boiled, diced potatoes
- 1 cup cooked, diced beets
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup milk
- salt and pepper, to taste
I wonder how it would taste by adding Harvard Beets I think I wil try that!
I love the leftovers of this meal fried in butter. Delicious!
My mother made hash by putting all the leftover potatoes, carrots, cabbage and turnip through a meat grinder with leftover corned beef. She then made patties, which she browned on both sides and served with an egg on top. As kids we couldn’t wait till it was done. My mother was a wonderful cook and this is just one of our family favorites.
As I remember from when I was a young person, my aunt and grandmother would make a boiled dinner (corned beef, potatoes, onions, carrots and wedges of cabbage) and all of whatever was left over after a meal would be made into red flannel hash the next day. The meat was removed to make sandwiches, but all of the vegetables would go into a pot with broth from cooking the meat the day before and heated awhile, then mashed all together with some cooked beets to make the concoction red. The “hash” could then be eaten as it was or heated in a iron skillet until browned a bit on the bottom. Then we would all enjoy this leftover treat with a corned beef sandwich on the side.
this is not as i remember red flannel hash.i am 83 yrs old but still have a clear mind.as i recall we always had a boiled dinner using a smoked shoulder and when it was cooked it was removed from the kettle and placed on a platter [covered]and then the vegatables were added.first quartered cabbage then carrots,potatoes,rudabaga[sliced[,small pearl onions.cover and cook till fork tender of potatoes.we sliced the shoulder to go with the vegatables for dinner.after that the leftovers were sliced and mixed together with leftover meat pieces,placed in a large castiron skillet that had bacon fat heated and everything was added and cooked turning often till a golden crust was formed,then sliced beets and beet juice added and cooked a few more minutes.this and some real good baking powder biscuits made it a meal fit to be praised to heaven and back.