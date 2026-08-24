Corn & Berry Porridge

At the Plimoth Patuxet Museums’ Historic Patuxet Homesite, lead interpreter and Wampanoag culinary expert Malissa Costa showed senior food editor Amy Traverso how Indigenous cooks have long used ground corn to make nasaump, a porridge that can be enriched with native berries, nuts, and maple syrup, depending on the season. Amy developed this version, cooked with cranberries (native to New England) and topped with toasted walnuts and fresh berries. For sweetness, Amy says, “I’m certain I used more maple syrup than a Wampanoag cook ever would, but my tastes have been shaped by a lifetime of easy access to sugar—pour as generously as you like.”

Yield 6 servings

Ingredients 1½ cups medium-grind cornmeal

4 cups water (or 2 cups water and 2 cups milk)

¾ cup cranberries (fresh or frozen)

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1/3 cup maple syrup, plus more to taste

Your choice of walnuts (preferably toasted), fresh blueberries and raspberries, and yogurt or cream, for garnish