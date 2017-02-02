Allison Hooper’s Squash and Goat Cheese Galette

Instructions

Next, make the filling: In a medium frying pan over medium-low heat, melt the butter, then add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until nicely caramelized, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the goat cheese, milk, egg, sage, salt, and pepper. Stir until smooth.

Add the caramelized onion to the cheese mixture and stir to combine. Set aside to cool.

On a floured surface, roll the dough out to a ¼-inch-thick circle. Transfer the dough to a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Spoon the cheese filling onto the center and spread evenly, leaving a 2-inch border around the edges. Layer the squash over the filling in concentric circles and sprinkle with dried cherries or cranberries. Gently fold the edges of the dough over the filling, pleating as you go. Transfer to the oven’s lower rack and bake until the squash is tender and the crust is nicely browned, 45 to 50 minutes. Top with a sprinkling of pepitas and cut into thick wedges to serve.