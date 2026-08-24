Cornbread & Chili Skillet Pie

Inspired by the centuries-old tradition of cooking with ground corn, this hearty skillet pie pairs a deeply flavored chili with a tender, scallion-flecked cornbread crust. It’s the kind of warming, satisfying dinner that pairs perfectly with a chilly New England evening, with the cornmeal adding a distinctly regional touch.

Yield 4 to 6 servings

For the filling

Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive or other vegetable oil

1 pound ground beef

3–4 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 medium onion, diced

1 medium red bell pepper, diced

3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 can (15.5 ounces) pinto or black beans, undrained

1 can (15.5 ounces) tomato puree

1 cup chicken broth

Instructions Preheat your oven to 375°F and set a rack to the middle position. First, make the filling: Set a 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and swirl to coat. Form the ground beef into a single patty about 1 inch thick. Carefully lay it in the pan and let it cook undisturbed until it forms a light brown crust on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle the chili powder, cumin, and allspice into the pan around the meat and let the oil foam for 10 seconds. Reduce heat to medium. Add the salt and pepper and cook, stirring and breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the meat is no longer pink. Add the onion, red pepper, and garlic and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, then add the beans (with their liquid), tomato puree, and broth. Taste and add salt if needed. Reduce heat to medium-low and let cook, stirring occasionally, while you prepare the cornbread topping.

For the topping

Ingredients 2 tablespoons salted butter

1 cup medium-grind cornmeal

½ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1¼ cups buttermilk, at room temperature

1 large egg

3 scallions, cut into thin rounds