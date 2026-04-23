6 Challenging New England 4,000-footers

New England’s mountains have long attracted adventurers, none more so than the collection of 4,000-footers that span the northern half of the region. But what began in 1931 as a way to introduce climbers to more peaks in New Hampshire’s White Mountains region (over two-thirds of the region’s 4K club reside in the Granite State) eventually became the stuff of peak bragging. For the rest of us, these mountains deliver challenging but achievable terrain with unmatched views that you have to experience to appreciate. Here are six favorite 4000-footers worth lacing up your boots for.

Mount Adams, NH

The region’s second-highest peak offers a rocky, exposed ascent with stunning, vertiginous views. It’s where you’ll want to be to appreciate the region’s highest peak: Mount Washington, a tremendous tree-covered mass of crumpled rocks. Especially when you luck into a day with a nice inversion or crepuscular rays streaming down from the heavens. The authoritative Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) guidebook describes the King Ravine Trail as “one of the most spectacular.” Be warned, though: It’s steep.

Mount Lafayette, NH

Part of the Franconia Ridge Loop and one of the most popular hikes in the Whites, this mountain’s topographical prominence also makes it one of New England’s Fifty Finest. Below the summit, the AMC maintains Greenleaf Hut, a rustic cedar-shingled building that hosts up to 48 guests. The alpine meadow atop Lafayette resembles a windswept island off the coast of Scandinavia—only way, way up in the sky. With a breeze coming up from the valley, the place lifts the spirits, quiets the mind, and really does rise above the rest.

Get Our FREE Yankee Best New England Vacations Guide! Email (Required)

Mount Moosilauke, NH

This popular peak practically borders Vermont, and offers another reminder that New Hampshire has the highest density of 4,000-foot peaks in New England (48 of New England’s 67, to be exact). On the trail up Moosilauke and at its summit, you’ll be able to appreciate the full scope: Vermont ridgelines, several smaller summits—Carr, Kineo, Sandwich Dome—and, farther east, all three of the major roller-coaster ranges in New Hampshire: Kinsman, followed by Franconia and the famously jagged Presidentials.

Summiting Maine’s Mount Katahdin is challenging enough, but few experienced hikers can resist the heart-pounding summit option known as the Knife Edge Trail.

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

Mount Katahdin, ME

Built by faulting and folding sediment, this peak remains an icon. It’s one of the most obvious hikes in Maine and easily the most popular destination inside the 200,000-acre Baxter State Park—for good reason. The peak indisputably stands out for its beast of a climb and for its unparalleled views of the North Woods. You need a pass, and they sell out weeks in advance, so be sure to reserve a slot early. If you’d prefer not to share the busy summit (which doubles as the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail), you can side-quest to Hamlin Peak through an other-worldly tableland of alpine tundra.

Mount Redington, ME

Some people bag peaks to check a box off their lists. To complete the New England Hundred Highest, you have to do some bushwhacking because this 4,010-footer in Maine’s Carrabassett Valley lacks an official marked trail. It’s a lesser beaten path, thus fulfilling the original intent of the list makers, and also a testament to what hiking much of New England is all about: long bouts of forest. You’re enclosed by a dense tunnel much of the way up, so it’s the getting there—and, most likely, the getting there all alone—that counts.

Mount Mansfield, VT

The highest of the state’s four 4,000-footers, Mansfield is a destination in Stowe, with many routes to choose from, including an auto toll road winding up to the summit. Unlike higher peaks in Maine and in New Hampshire’s Whites, you won’t gaze out over seemingly unending wilderness; the views from Mansfield are pure Vermont: undulating dirt roads, farmhouses and cleared fields, not to mention countless hills and towns. Aim your camera in any direction, and you’ll be sure to bag a winner.

This feature was originally published as “Peak Perfection” in the May/June 2026 issue of Yankee.