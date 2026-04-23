2026 Massachusetts Travel Guide | Hotels, Dining & Attractions

Whether you’re a Massachusetts native or visiting for the first time, the Editors’ Picks in our 2026 Massachusetts Travel Guide highlight the best places to eat, stay, and explore across the Bay State. Curated by the Yankee team with insights from local experts, these handpicked spots showcase the beauty, charm, and character that make Massachusetts unforgettable.

2026 Massachusetts Travel Guide

2026 Massachusetts Travel Guide | Attractions

Best Agritourism Spot:

Boston Honey Company, Holliston

You can practically feel the buzzing at this family-owned bee farm and retail store, which houses honeybees by the millions in its on-site hives. That’s not all that Boston Honey Company manages to pack into its five or so acres, though. The rather chic “farm stand” brims with the company’s own hand-dipped beeswax candles, soaps and skin creams, and raw honey with flavors of native plants like basswood and clethra. Meanwhile, an observation hive built into the shop’s wall reminds visitors where all this bounty comes from. Further sweetening the deal? Ice cream from Crescent Ridge in Sharon is scooped here from spring through fall.

Best Antiques Mall:

Harwich Antique Center, West Harwich

Whether you’re a seasoned antiquer or a relative newcomer, you’re guaranteed to discover a treasure at this beloved Route 28 destination. More than 20 dealers and countless consignors from across the Cape all contribute to the mind-boggling array of baseball cards, primitive furniture, cast-iron cookware, maritime oddities, and vintage jewelry, among other goodies. There’s no telling how much time you’ll spend here, but one thing’s for sure: You won’t leave empty-handed.

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Best Food Festival:

Chowderfest, New Bedford

New England clam chowder is the undeniable star of this annual one-day fall festival, which has been bringing crowds to Pier 3 in New Bedford for two decades and counting. Restaurants from across the South Coast compete to take “Best Chowdah” honors, voted on by visitors. The concoctions run the gamut from the traditional, with its cream and clams, to the bolder cioppino, a hearty Italian stew of spicy tomato broth and shellfish. Don’t forget to leave room for the festival’s signature Portuguese specialties, too. Check website for announcement of 2026 festival date

Best Free Summer Event: Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell, MA

Photo Credit: Henry Marte/Marte Media

Best Free Summer Event:

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell

The last weekend of each July, the streets of Lowell fill with the musical mélange of one of the longest-running free folk festivals in the United States. Experience performances of Quebecois fiddling, gospel, polka, fado, bluegrass, and flamenco while also enjoying the lineup of colorful Caribbean parade dances that lend a rhythmic energy to downtown. Throughout the city’s parks, food stalls sell pierogies, jerk beef, gyros, samosas, and much more. Dedicated spaces for kids and plenty of parking make this a perfect outing for families.

Best Fun Spot for Grown-Ups:

Bosse, Natick

The former Neiman Marcus space at the Natick Mall has been reimagined into a 100,000-square-foot lifestyle club aimed specifically at active adults. The gym and the golf simulator are great fun, but the real selling point is the collection of 21 pickleball courts, spread out across two floors. Catch up with friends over a game or watch someone land a perfect dink while you kick back with a snack from the on-site café, Italian restaurant, or sports bar.

Best House Museum:

Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, Gloucester

Set overlooking Gloucester Harbor, Beauport was the summer home of interior design pioneer Henry Davis Sleeper. Built between 1907 and 1934, the property showcases Sleeper’s penchant for reclaimed items and eclectic styling (think: a drawing room decorated with hand-painted Chinese wallpaper from the 1800s, which Sleeper discovered in a friend’s attic). More eye-catching touches abound, such as an octagonal dining room, an illuminated display of amber glassware, and a 1700s-inspired kitchen built using period timber sourced from Sleeper’s ancestral home. Be sure to stroll through the striking gardens, too. Tours are offered Wednesday through Saturday from late May through mid-October.

Best Indie Music Store:

Platterpus Records, Easthampton

Owner David Witthaus considers himself more of a curator than a salesman. And once you’ve entered his Easthampton shop, you’ll understand why. Witthaus’s 40-plus years of musical knowledge are crammed into a wall-to-wall library of (strictly used) vinyl, CDs, and cassette tapes. In this one shop, you can purchase albums from genres that span the entire musical spectrum. Live recordings of the New York Philharmonic? Got it. Rare B.B. King jam sessions? Down that aisle. Whatever you’re looking for, chances are Platterpus Records has it, which is why it’s one of the most reliably exciting shopping experiences in the Pioneer Valley.

Best New Cultural Attraction:

The Zeiterion, New Bedford

After a nearly two-year, $37 million renovation that not only preserved much of its original 1923 theater building but also added a new lounge and studio spaces, this beloved performing arts center made its applause-worthy reopening in early 2026. Set in the heart of downtown New Bedford, the Zeiterion hosts live concerts, comedy shows, dance performances, touring musicals, and Monday-night classic movies. Even better: A new slate of performing arts classes and teen programming is set to ensure that the Zeiterion will continue to serve as a vibrant cultural hub for generations to come.

Best One-of-a-Kind Pampering:

Kelo Spa & Steam, Newton

Less than 10 miles from downtown Boston, in the cozy commuter town of Newton, Kelo Spa & Steam bills itself as “your sanctuary in the city” as it pulls out all the pampering stops with an experience that blends the sauna traditions of Ukraine and Finland. Start with a platza treatment, where oak and birch leaves are gently tapped against your skin to encourage circulation, or baby your epidermis with a salt and honey glaze. Cap off your stint in this urban oasis with a glass of fresh-pressed juice (the Green Monstah is an obvious hit) in the comfortable lounge.

2026 Massachusetts Travel Guide | Dining

Best Breakfast Spot:

Miss Worcester Diner, Worcester

Look past the decades’ worth of stickers plastered throughout the interior, and you can still make out the original features of this 1948 Worcester Lunch Car Company diner. Expect to see proprietor Kim Kniskern slinging hash while one of the servers refills mugs with steaming-hot coffee at lightning speed. Naturally, omelets and pancakes are menu mainstays, but don’t look past the Miss Worcester original known as the Crunchie: French toast dipped in Honey Bunches of Oats cereal and deep-fried.

Best Burger:

Little Sister, Rockport

The goal of husband-and-wife duo Josh and Ariel Smith was to bring a memorable burger experience to Rockport Harbor, and the loaded menu at their restaurant venture certainly delivers. The long summer lines provide plenty of time to choose between the Little Sis burger, adorned with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, pickled peppers, and garlic aioli, or the Big Brother, a double-beef-patty combination with bacon crumbles, tomato, jalapeño, and jalapeño-bacon spread. Ambitious types can build their own creations, while extra-hungry diners can add a Larry Bird fried-chicken sandwich to their order.

Best Cocktail Bar:

Ladyslipper, Provincetown

Walking down Commercial Street, it’s impossible to miss this bright-red ice cream parlor turned hottest new cocktail bar in P-town. Pink walls and stamped-tin ceiling augment the cheeky vibe, which carries through to the “We Made These Up” drinks menu filled with original creations like the Queen of Mayhem, an herby concoction of gin, cucumber, celery, lime, and cilantro. Pair your cocktail of choice with the Just-Happens-to-Be-Vegan-but-Still-Slaps pâté, the sweet meringue trifle, and lots of good company, and you’ll be having so much fun that closing time will come too soon.

Best Coffee Shop:

Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters, multiple locations

Founders Kathy Lytle and Curtis Rich planted their roots in Shelburne with this small roastery/bakery/café along the Mohawk Trail in 1991, and it’s since grown into a Western Massachusetts mini chain. And a true family affair, too, with daughter and general manager Annabelle serving up hand-blended coffees, espresso, chai, and seasonal lattes at the Shelburne headquarters. Local flavor abounds in the lineup of egg sandwiches named after surrounding towns; for our money, you can’t go wrong with the signature Shelburne Falls, a combo of egg, prosciutto, Brie, tomato, and pesto. Pair it with a cup of First Light, the roastery’s bold and fruity signature blend, and you’ve got a perfect start to the day.

Best Distillery:

Forager Distillery at Greylock Works, North Adams

Master distiller Ryan Max Riley sources his inspiration—and a lot of his ingredients—from the hills surrounding his Forager-brand distillery inside the Greylock Works creative space. From Riley’s hammered-Spanish-copper still emerges a line of handmade gins, rums, and bottled cocktails. Pick up a bottle to take home, or sit and enjoy an original cocktail from a menu inspired by the Massachusetts landscape: The Blackberry Bramble spiced rum cocktail is like a virtual walk in the Berkshire woods, while the Nantucket, a briny martini made with oyster- and seaweed-infused gin, invites dreams of island life.

Best Italian: Vuolo’s, Winthrop, MA

Photo Credit: Chloe Kim

Best Italian:

Vuolo’s, Winthrop

When the walls are lined with family photographs and the aromas of garlic, tomatoes, and basil are wafting from the kitchen, it’s hard not to feel as though you’ve stepped right into Nonna’s house. And that’s exactly how the LaMonica clan wants you to feel. Whether you’re being greeted by matriarch Lisa at the front of the house, sipping on a Vuolo’s original cocktail mixed by son Joe, or savoring the lobster ravioli whipped up by executive chef Stephen (yes, another son), you’ll be glad you ventured out into Winthrop’s tucked-away peninsula to join the family.

Best New Restaurant:

Luna Mare, Ipswich

Having already made a splash on the North Shore with his longtime restaurant Ithaki, Greek-born chef-owner Petros Markopoulos now brings his signature flair to the offerings at Luna Mare, a Mediterranean-fusion eatery with an emphasis on tapas. Markopoulos’s take on fried clams, for instance, comes with green apple coleslaw, harissa oil, and brioche bread; the cod cheeks are served with lemon-olive oil and skordalia, a Greek dip made of garlic, bread, and potatoes. Beyond Luna Mare’s seafood delights, the house-made fries pair perfectly with the Wagyu smash burger topped with bacon jam and caramelized onions.

Best Pizza:

Ciao! Pizza and Pasta, Chelsea

Led by co-owners Edson Coimbra and Marvin Posada, what started as a mission to feed the local community has evolved into the hottest Italian comfort-food spot around. Classicists will love the bubbling-hot pizza Margherita or the spaghetti carbonara; the adventurous might try specials like a spicy sausage pie with squash puree and shallots; and no one can say ciao to Ciao! before trying the Nutella pizza topped with strawberries, bananas, and mascarpone cheese.

Best Restaurant with a View:

Sunset Club, Newbury

Making the drive out to Plum Island is a small price to pay for the chance to settle into an open-air, ocean-view table and watch the sky dissolve into majestic evening colors to the soundtrack of lapping waves and keening gulls. Of course, executive chef Michael Dyer’s menu of top-notch bar fare—burgers, tacos, sandwiches—makes the whole thing even better. For our money, there is no finer setup for a laid-back seaside repast … especially with a potent Sunset Club daiquiri close at hand.

Best Taqueria:

Taqueria La Unica, Lawrence

When nothing but Mexican will do, this tiny-but-mighty eatery on Haverhill Street is a must-stop destination. The menu is loaded with authentic dishes such as steak tacos, flautas, and pork-and-cheese pupusas, though you can’t go wrong with the less-expected, either (think: savory birria ramen swimming in spiced broth). Wash it all down with a sweet horchata, and find your cravings thoroughly quenched—at least for now.

Best Tasting Menu:

Clean Slate Eatery, West Dennis

Having put Clean Slate Eatery on pause for four years due to the pandemic—during which he launched a popular taco concept called La Tacodilla—chef Jason Montigel has restarted his fine-dining business and is once again assembling the best Cape Cod ingredients into strikingly creative dishes. Each month brings a new six-course tasting menu built on whatever is fresh and in season—local scallops in coconut beurre blanc, perhaps, or striped bass with baba ghanoush—all presented amid the theatricality of Clean Slate’s open kitchen.

2026 Massachusetts Travel Guide | Hotels

Best Affordable Overnight:

Freebird, West Yarmouth

Proving that Cape Cod hospitality doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, this vintage-meets-modern hotel does away with the typical shingles and clapboards in favor of a more vibrant aesthetic. Here, guests enter a light-filled world of tropical colors, midcentury decor, and lyrics from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” painted across the walls. It’s all about amiable vibes and affordable comfort as you relax poolside in a cabana or enjoy a cocktail from the Dirty Birdie Bar.

Best Luxury Overnight:

Miraval Berkshires, Lenox

Tuck away that cell phone and give your full attention to serious Gilded Age–meets–21st century pampering at this luxury resort and spa set on 380 bucolic acres. At Miraval Berkshires, you can melt into serene bliss in a sensory immersion meditation, or stimulate mind and body on the outdoor challenge course. Try your hand at the pottery wheel, or take a private cooking lesson. Regardless of the amenities and offerings you choose, no stay is complete without a gourmet dinner at the 1894 Restaurant, where the prix fixe menu features ingredients sourced from local farms.

Best Motor Lodge:

Blue Vista Motor Lodge, Florida

This 1960s-era motor lodge is the latest in a line of hotels and souvenir shops that have graced Whitcomb Summit, the highest point on the Mohawk Trail, since the famed scenic roadway was completed in 1914. The lodge was extensively renovated and reopened in 2022, with 17 suites offering jaw-dropping mountain views, though the 500-square-foot King Suite adds a touch of exclusivity with its sitting room and front porch with patio seating. After a day exploring nearby trails and attractions, relax by a firepit or rent out the hot tub for a rejuvenating soak. Looking for cultural adventures? The art lovers’ outposts of Williamstown and North Adams are just a few miles away.

Best New Resort:

Prospect Berkshires, Egremont

The Pennsylvania-built wood cabins here are so evocative of the literary and transcendental heritage of the 19th century you might expect to run into the ghost of Henry David Thoreau on your way to the pool, saunas, or tennis courts. The minimalist, wide-window designs bathe guests in natural light and offer expansive views of the pine-lined shores of Prospect Lake. Follow winding paths to the historic Cliff House, built in 1876 as part of the original Prospect Lake Park. The building has been reverently renovated to include a store, community gathering space, bar, and restaurant whose local flavors serve up their own kind of transcendent touch.

Best Pet-Friendly Overnight:

The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin, Nantucket

Why worry about finding a dog sitter when you can just bring Fido on your island escape? This waterfront collection of one- to three-bedroom hideaways offers designated “Woof Cottages” that are kitted out with amenities like pet beds, personalized ID tags, and treat bags. Fancy a night out on your own? The management can ensure that your pooch gets those walkies in, regardless.

Best Reading Retreat:

76 Main Ink Press Hotel, Nantucket

Stroll along any Nantucket beach in summer, and you’re bound to see someone engrossed in a novel by Elin Hilderbrand, the best-selling author and island resident whose books have captivated generations of vacationers. Embrace her beach-read vibe in 76 Main’s Elin Hilderbrand Suite, whose decor includes an author-signed beam and framed book covers. Rounding things out are a king bed, back patio, firepit, BYOB mixer bar, and a comfy little daybed that’s just the spot for curling up with a good book.

Best Romantic Inn: Faraway, Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard, MA

Photo Credit: Matt Kisiday

Best Romantic Inn:

Faraway, Martha’s Vineyard

Just minutes from downtown Edgartown, six former seafaring captains’ homes have been transformed into a luxurious hotel that feels like a world apart. Of particular note for couples seeking a private romantic escape: the Chappy House’s intimate king studio suite, which comes with a soaking tub, well-stocked mini bar, and balcony that looks out over the harbor and Chappaquiddick Island.

Best Solo-Travel Escape:

AutoCamp Cape Cod, Falmouth

This resort offers guests the chance to go glamping in a vintage Airstream trailer that’s been restyled into a luxury cabin unit—generously sized for a solo traveler and with stand-apart privacy in the bargain. Just minutes away from beaches, shops and restaurants, and Martha’s Vineyard ferries, the property also includes cabins and adventure tents, as well as an accessible tiny home.

Best Themed Rooms:

The Cove at Salem, Salem

Ever wanted to snooze on a tranquil seabed, or hibernate in an enchanted ice cave? You can do just that at The Cove at Salem, whose 10 recently renovated themed rooms have something for every kind of whim. Whether you’re a lover of the macabre (medieval dungeon, haunted circus) or prefer more lighthearted surroundings (Victorian Salem, pirate queen), you can lay your head here and let your imagination run wild.

Honorees were selected by Yankee editors with contributions from Madeline Bilis, contributing editor at Boston magazine and author of 50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts, and Ryan Cashman, a New England–based travel and food writer.