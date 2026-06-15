Discover Coastal Treasures in Massachusetts

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Massachusetts has more than 1,500 miles of Atlantic-washed shoreline to explore, all dotted with oceanside attractions to tempt anyone who loves the sea. While Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket claim a third of the state’s coast, Massachusetts’s North Shore and South Shore communities hold their own unique charms. Rich maritime history can be found everywhere, from scenic lighthouses to historic main streets. No one is ever far from a delicious seafood meal with the bounty of the sea so close at hand. And if you just want to sunbathe on a beautiful sandy beach, you can do that, too.

The family-owned Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Martha’s Vineyard welcomes beach-loving travel groups of all sizes with accommodations including studio rooms, two-bedroom suites, and entire cottages.

Credit: Winnetu Oceanside Resort

Beach Stays

The Cape & Islands region is awash in waterfront hospitality, with ocean-view rooms and private beaches on offer at places like Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port. On the Outer Cape, Nauset Beach Inn has the distinction of being the only accommodation within the Cape Cod National Seashore, one of the region’s absolute gems. Island life beckons on Martha’s Vineyard, where just steps from South Beach you’ll find Winnetu Oceanside Resort, a family-friendly property with activities galore; or take in the charm of Nantucket at the Cliffside Beach Club, situated on a gorgeous white sand beach a mile from downtown.

Even visitors to bustling Boston can enjoy a peaceful seaside escape nearby, from the posh Beauport Hotel overlooking Gloucester’s historic harbor to the more casual Nantasket Beach Resort in Hull, the closest full-service beachfront hotel to the big city.

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Still run by the same family that founded it in 1914, Woodman’s of Essex specializes in the flavors of the Massachusetts coast, especially clams — fried, steamed, or transformed into golden clam cakes or creamy clam chowder.

Credit: Woodman’s of Essex

Seafood Classics

Nothing says “summer by the sea” like lobster rolls, fried clams, and fresh-shucked oysters—all of which Massachusetts serves up in abundance. Seafood lovers can’t go wrong by following the locals to favorites like Mac’s Seafood, with five locations on the Cape, for a sit-down feast or beach-picnic takeout. Generations have gotten their fill at Gene’s Famous Seafood in Fairhaven, founded in the 1950s, and Roy Moore Lobster Company in Rockport, still going strong after more than a century. On Martha’s Vineyard, frozen cocktails and fried seafood with sweeping water views make Nancy’s in Oak Bluffs a must for any first-time island visitor.

Dedicated fried-clam fans, meanwhile, should make a pilgrimage north of Boston to Woodman’s of Essex: Started in 1914, the sixth-generation family business is celebrated as the birthplace of this iconic seafood treat.

Pretty Leyden Street in downtown Plymouth traces its origins back to Pilgrim days and is said to be the oldest continuously inhabited road in the original Thirteen Colonies.

Credit: Denis Tangney Jr./iStock

Main Streets

Filled with locally owned shops and eateries, Massachusetts’s coastal main streets take small-town charm to its high-water mark. Provincetown’s Commercial Street is famous for its artist-owned galleries and lively nightlife, while antiques hounds can unearth treasures along Chatham’s Main Street at places like Monomoy Salvage and Maps of Antiquity. Browse for souvenirs and gifts while strolling Oak Bluffs’ Circuit Avenue on Martha’s Vineyard, or window-shop to your heart’s content on tony Main Street in Nantucket.

A day trip from Boston might lead to Cape Ann and Rockport, where the narrow peninsula Bearskin Neck hosts the famous fishing shack Motif No. 1 alongside local art and craft galleries, or farther north to Newburyport and its historic waterfront district. South of Boston, don’t miss Scituate, which boasts a lighthouse, five beaches, and a snug harbor with shops and restaurants; continuing on down the coast brings you to the storied town of Plymouth, where cultural landmarks such as the Pilgrim Hall Museum and the Spire Center for the Performing Arts can be found among the locally owned businesses lining Court Street.

From mid-April through October, the opportunity to see the world’s largest mammals in their element draws visitors to the Massachusetts coast for whale watching expeditions.

Credit: Kyle Klein Photography

Ocean Adventures

From whale watching to sightseeing, getting out on the water will transform your perspective on the Massachusetts coast. Book a 75-minute “Harbors, Seals, and Lighthouse” cruise with Monomoy Island Excursions out of Harwich Port, and get a memorable view of all three accompanied by insight from an onboard naturalist. For a deep dive on the history of Cape Cod Canal, Hy-Line Cruises out of Onset is the only company offering a tour of this essential waterway.

Massachusetts’s proximity to Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a popular feeding ground for a variety of whales, makes for a truly thrilling voyage with outfitters like Captain John Boats, which runs whale watching trips from Plymouth and Provincetown. Another favorite is the New England Aquarium Whale Watch tour from Boston Harbor City Cruises, featuring expert commentary from aquarium naturalists.

Coastal Bike Paths

Take in the beauty of the coast at your own pace—and maybe stop for an ocean dip along the way—with one of the many bike trails that thread their way through Massachusetts’s seaside communities. Among the best-known is the roughly 25-mile-long Cape Cod Rail Trail, a flat paved ribbon that winds through several bucolic Cape towns. Two shorter but impressively scenic Cape routes are the Shining Sea Bikeway, a 10.7-mile stretch from Falmouth to Woods Hole, and the Province Lands Bike Trail, a 5.5-mile loop through dunes and over hills in the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Seeking a hidden gem? Check out the in-progress South Coast Bikeway: Envisioned as a 50-mile trail network from Rhode Island to Cape Cod, the bikeway already includes a number of segments, like the Phoenix Bike Trail in Fairhaven, that are ready to ride.

For more Massachusetts travel inspiration, go to: VisitMA.com