Quantcast

Vermont

Winter in Vermont | Photographs

A collection of beautiful, snowy images of Vermont in winter from photographer Kevin Armstrong.

• December 20, 2016 • Add Comment
4.29 avg. rating (84% score) - 7 votes

For more than 30 years Kevin Armstrong has been exploring and photographing Vermont for fun and relaxation. His favorite subjects are the varied landscapes, vista’s and landmarks that are quietly nestled within the borders of the Green Mountain state. He has no favorite season, but enjoys each one equally for its unique color palate. At home, Kevin enjoys writing his monthly photography column that appears in a series of hometown newspapers helping readers have fun with their camera.

Billings Sky

Billings Sky

Kevin Armstrong

Little Shack

Little Shack

Kevin Armstrong

Jenne Farm Morning

Jenne Farm Morning

Kevin Armstrong

Quechee Road

Quechee Road

Kevin Armstrong

Stacked Wood

Stacked Wood

Kevin Armstrong

Three Windows

Three Windows

Kevin Armstrong

Snowy Lake

Snowy Lake

Kevin Armstrong

Barn in Winter

Barn in Winter

Kevin Armstrong

Snowy Stream

Snowy Stream

Kevin Armstrong

Beach Winter

Vermont Winter

Kevin Armstrong

You can learn more about Kevin at www.imagesofvermont.com

This post was first published in 2011 and has been updated.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Enter Your Log In Credentials