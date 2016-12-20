Winter in Vermont | Photographs

For more than 30 years Kevin Armstrong has been exploring and photographing Vermont for fun and relaxation. His favorite subjects are the varied landscapes, vista’s and landmarks that are quietly nestled within the borders of the Green Mountain state. He has no favorite season, but enjoys each one equally for its unique color palate. At home, Kevin enjoys writing his monthly photography column that appears in a series of hometown newspapers helping readers have fun with their camera.

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

Kevin Armstrong

You can learn more about Kevin at www.imagesofvermont.com

This post was first published in 2011 and has been updated.