Hanover, New Hampshire | Photographs

A collection of images from photographer Michael Seamans highlighting Hanover, NH -- the best college town of all -- in winter.

• December 24, 2016 • Add Comment
Photographer Michael Seamans shares a collection of images from Hanover, NH in winter as part Yankee Magazine’s ongoing “Could You Live Here?” series. Highlighting towns with a small population, but plenty to offer in terms of a simpler way of life, the series celebrates the best of New England’s community spirit. Please enjoy this slideshow of some of our favorites from Hanover, New Hampshire.

See the full feature, “Hanover, New Hampshire | Could You Live Here?” in the January/February 2017 issue.

The iconic Baker-Berry Library Library at Dartmouth College.

Michael Seamans

Simon Pearce glass trees make a pretty seasonal window display.

Michael Seamans

Hood Museum of Art.

Michael Seamans

Leah Shipulski of Etna, NH scoops up a serving of chocolate at Morano Gelato.

Michael Seamans

Sweet Milk, Forest Berries & Yoghurt & Blood Orange are just a few of the inspired flavors at Morano Gelato.

Michael Seamans

Howe Little Free Library encourages readers to leave or take a book.

Michael Seamans

Main Street Kitchens.

Michael Seamans

Left Bank Books offers more than 9000 rare and used titles.

Michael Seamans

A collection of well loved titles at Left Bank Books.

Michael Seamans

The Tower Room at the Baker-Berry Library on Dartmouth College's campus.

Michael Seamans

Dartmouth College Winter Carnival Ice Sculpture Contest. Katherine Flessel of Hillsborough, CA., Hayley Nichols of Ketchikan, AK. & Alison Clarke of Westchester, NY work on their entry.

Michael Seamans

