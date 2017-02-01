It’s impossible to overstate our love of both traditional and gourmet donuts here at NewEngland.com. We love the classic butter crunch donut from Kane’s Donuts in Saugus, Massachusetts, the apple cider donuts at Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, the warm crullers made fresh at Lou’s in Hanover, New Hampshire, and the donut cakes (take a giant donut, frost the top, and call it a cake) at Allie’s Donuts in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. We can find something fried and true in any corner of New England.

But in all of our travels, three gourmet donuts in particular have stood out as the most addictive of all. They’re all handmade with great ingredients, so they’re more expensive than those of certain ubiquitous chain. But we believe that they’re worth the occasional indulgence.

3 FAVORITE NEW ENGLAND GOURMET DONUTS

Amy Traverso

BROWN BUTTER HAZELNUT CRUNCH DONUT

Union Square Donuts | Greater Boston, MA

In our opinion, no one does yeasted donuts better than this small Boston-area chain, which began in Somerville’s Union Square in 2013 and has since expanded to the Boston Public Market and Brookline’s Coolidge Corner neighborhood. Starting with an enriched dough similar to a French brioche, which manages to be dense, springy, and tender in equal measure, the pastry team fries it in rounds, then drizzles it with a brown-butter glaze before rolling it in toasted hazelnuts. Other flavors–the Boston cream, the sea salted bourbon caramel, and the signature maple-bacon–are all terrific, but as one staffer whispered conspiratorially on our last visit, “This one is the BEST!”

$3.50 each. unionsquaredonuts.com

Courtesy of Holy Donut

DARK CHOCOLATE SEA SALT DONUT

The Holy Donut | Portland, ME

Potato doughnuts reached the status of food fad in the 1940s, when Al and Bob Pelton of Salt Lake City, Utah, launched the “Spudnut” bakery craze, across more than 30 states. Meanwhile, in Maine potato-growing regions, home cooks were already making potato doughnuts, thereby incorporating their primary staple food into the breakfast course.

When Leigh Kellis got the idea that her hometown of Portland needed some exceptional donut options back in 2011, it was only natural to add Aroostook County’s finest spuds in the batter. She found that adding mashed potato to the dough made it incredibly fluffy and tender. Holy Donut took off immediately and the bakery now has two locations in Portland and an upcoming, much larger location in Scarborough set to open in spring.

Unlike Union Square Donuts, Holy Donut specializes in cake-style donuts, and all the flavors are excellent: pomegranate, lemon, toasted coconut, that ubiquitous maple bacon, and chocolate glazed all stand out, but the chocolate glazed donut with a sprinkling of sea salt is the perfect marriage of sweet, chocolate, and just a hint of salt to make the other flavors more vivid.

$2.31 each. theholydonut.com

Photo courtesy of Lil's Cafe.

CLASSIC CRULLER

Lil’s Cafe | Kittery Point, ME

Lil’s is named after Lillian Mangos, a longtime cashier at sister restaurant Bob’s Clam Hut, who worked the counter with sass and style for nearly 25 years before a stroke forced her to retire from her legion of adoring fans. The year she died, when Bob’s owner Michael Landgarten was contemplating opening a bakery/cafe in nearby Kittery Point, he knew he had to name it in her honor.

And what an honor it is. The bakery, under the direction of head baker Andrew McCook, is excellent, with the star player being the stack of eggy crullers that sells out each day, but is well worth a well-timed visit. Unlike the yeasted and cake donuts described above, these are made with the kind of choux dough that you’d find in a cream puff, only fried and glazed. Manhattan may have its cronuts, but these beauties would stand up any day.

$2.50 each. lilscafe.com

Do you have a one or two (or, like us, three) favorites when it comes to New England gourmet donuts? Let us know!