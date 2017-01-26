Top 3 New England Winter Getaways

Where better to escape the stresses of modern life than in the northern reaches of New England? Especially in the middle of winter, when the snow is thick on the ski mountains and the hot cocoa is on hand, New England is the perfect destination for getting away from the hustle and bustle. With that in mind, here are our picks for the top three New England winter getaways that offer skiing, relaxation, and more.

1. STOWE, VERMONT

Located mere miles from the towering Mount Mansfield, Stowe is the epitome of a “cozy Vermont ski town.” The downtown area mixes top-notch eateries (Plate) with charming shops (Stowe Mercantile and the Country Store on Main), and the town’s eponymous ski area, Stowe Mountain Resort, is one of the premier resorts not only in the state, but in the entire region. The resort offers a huge variety of easy, intermediate, and expert downhill trails, and for those who prefer gentler grades, there are a number of cross-country trails in the area too.

When it comes to lodging, it’s hard to beat the luxurious Stowe Mountain Lodge and the Austrian-inspired Trapp Family Lodge, which also boasts the Von Trapp Brewery. All things considered, Stowe makes for one of the best winter weekend getaways in New England.

2. BETHEL, MAINE

Home to some of the best cross-country skiing trails in Maine, Bethel is a must-visit destination for those looking to get outside and active during the winter months. Two nearby ski areas, Sunday River and Mount Abram, offer downhill skiers and snowboarders a chance to let loose on their various slopes, and activities like snowmobiling, dogsledding, and ice-fishing are not far away.

The town isn’t exclusively for outdoorsy types; with the artistic and laid-back scene that permeates the area, Bethel beckons to all. Restaurants like Brian’s, 22 Broad Street, and Cho Sun are part of Bethel’s diverse culinary scene and will satisfy any palate. For an overnight, the Bethel Inn Resort is the place to stay — and the perfect place to relax after a hard day’s skiing.

3. JACKSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE

The popular winter resort town of Jackson rests only miles from Mount Washington and offers unrivaled views of the Presidential Range’s snowy peaks. It’s easy to get lost in the natural beauty of Jackson while alpine skiing at Wildcat or Black Mountain, or cross-country skiing on the more than 150 kilometers of trails of the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. These features combine to give Jackson some of New Hampshire’s most scenic skiing locations.

In town, you’ll find a great selection of places to eat and stay, like the Eagle Mountain House, the Christmas Farm Inn, and The Wentworth.

