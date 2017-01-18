From lobster and clams to chowder and quahogs, New Englanders have been enjoying—and celebrating—the gifts of the sea for a good long time, and our seafood fascination shows no signs of wavering. Whether you like your lobster in a roll or straight from a steaming pot, whether you like your chowder thick and creamy or thin and red, New England has a party hat reserved just for you. The following are 10 of the best summer seafood festivals in New England.

Newport Oyster Festival | May 20-21, 2016

For one weekend each May, Bowen’s Wharf stakes a claim as the epicenter of the oyster universe with this event aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of the state’s aquaculture industry and its workers. With more than a dozen growers serving up distinctive oysters from locations around the state, you’ll become an expert at detecting the variations in no time.

Bowen’s Wharf, Newport, RI. bowenswharf.com/newport-oyster-festival

Portsmouth Chowder Festival | June 3, 2016

For more than three decades, this oldest and largest chowder festival in New England has drawn chefs from across New England to beautiful waterfront Prescott Park in Portsmouth, NH, each June. Bring your appetite. More than 500 gallons of chowder—clam, fish, corn and a few surprises—will be served. Can you try them all?

Prescott Park, Portsmouth, NH. prescottpark.org

Yarmouth Clam Festival | July 15-17, 2016

This July tradition has been going strong for more than half a century, and is one of the most popular seafood festivals in New England. There are parades and fireworks and other goings on, of course, but at the heart of it all is the golden goodness of the fried clam. Those who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty may want to put their skills to the test in the prestigious clam shucking competition.

Downtown Yarmouth, ME. clamfestival.com

Maine Lobster Festival | August 3-7, 2016

When it was started in 1947, it was hoped that this festival would invigorate postwar Maine tourism. With more than 30,000 hungry visitors consuming some 20,000 pounds of lobster last year, it seems that mission has been accomplished and then some. It’s easy to see why lobster-lovers name this the very best of New England’s many seafood festivals.

Harbor Park, Rockland, ME. mainelobsterfestival.com

Milford Oyster Festival | August 20, 2016

With 19 varieties of oysters originating from eight different states, you’ll find more oyster options here than at any other festival in the country. As a full lineup of bands takes the stage at Fowler Park, you’ll be shucking and eating to your heart’s content.

Fowler Park, Milford, CT. milfordoysterfestival.com

Charlestown Seafood Festival | August 5-7, 2016

From lobsters, steamers, and chowder to fish and chips, clam cakes, and a raw bar, the whole spectrum of the Ocean State’s sea harvest is on delicious display, along with a wide variety of arts and crafts, amusement rides, a car show, a kite exhibition, and more.

Ninigret Park, Charlestown, RI. charlestownrichamber.com

Eastport Salmon & Seafood Festival | September 4, 2016

Celebrate autumn on Maine’s Passamaquoddy Bay with a weekend of activities including trolley tours of historic Eastport, a street dance, a craft show and more. Everything builds toward the main event, the Sunday salmon BBQ dinner devoured under a big tent overlooking the bay.

Eastport, ME. eastportsalmonfest.com

Rhode Island Seafood Festival | September 9-10, 2016

Started in 2011, this popular fest is one of the new kids on the block. Enjoy the park’s gorgeous bay views and give summer a grand send off as you sway to the music and sample some extraordinary offerings from the state’s best seafood restaurants. It just doesn’t get much better.

India Point Park, Providence, RI. riseafoodfest.com

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival | September 9-11, 2016

With continuous live musical entertainment on several stages, a lobster eating contest and seafood delicacies prepared by some 50 area restaurants, is it any wonder that this popular tradition attracts thousands of hungry visitors to New Hampshire’s big beach? Chowders and lobsters are most heavily represented, but there is plenty of variety to keep you coming back for more.

Hampton Beach, NH. hamptonbeachseafoodfestival.com

Norwalk Oyster Festival | September 10-11, 2016

Oysters are the headliner, obviously, but the celebration goes far beyond shucking and slurping. For two days, the park will be rocking with art shows, lumberjack competitions, circus performers and a full slate of music on stage, all perfectly calibrated to build up your appetite.

Veteran’s Park, Norwalk, RI. seaport.org

The seafood-themed fun doesn’t stop as summer winds down. Our list of the Best Fall Food Festivals includes quite a few more seafood festivals. As always, remember that event lineups and schedules frequently change, so please be sure to contact festival organizers for the most up-to-date information before making your plans.

