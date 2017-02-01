Groundhog Vs. Woodchuck | New England Lexicon

Groundhog vs. Woodchuck – what’s the difference? Every early February, with Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil in the news, this question is a common head-scratcher.
So what IS the difference between a groundhog and a woodchuck? Taxonomically, there is none; both names refer to a burrowing rodent of the marmot family, Marmota monax. In New England, however — where residents can count on at least six more weeks of winter after February 2, no matter what some groundhog in Punxsutawney, thinks — the term woodchuck has always held sway. First recorded in 1674, the word is simply an English pronunciation of the animal’s Algonquin name, wejack or wuchak. “Woodchuck” also serves as a nickname for any native-born resident of a backwoods area, although caution is advised in applying it to people whom one does not know well.
What do you call it?
Excerpt from “The New England Sampler,” Yankee Magazine, February 1996.
I learned that saying when I was about 5 years old living in Lancaaster, NH! They do make funny noises.
Down here among the Blue Ridge the term woodchuck refers to men who cut fireplace wood and haul it to the city.
Here in New Hampshire we call them woodchucks but because I think the word “gopher” is so cute that’s what I call them. I have what I call my pet that lives in my stone wall and he is so cute when he suns himself on the top of a flat stone as part of the wall. He may have gotten into my garden a couple times but I don’t care. I adore him and he is so cute. This year I also have another one that lives under our barn and also one huge one that lives in a wood pile in a meadow. Since I no longer have horses I don’t have to worry about them hurting anything.
What about a prairie dog?
How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood. One of my favorites from childhood. I’ve never heard an equivalent phrase using the word grounding,, so woodchuck wins for me! I also like the Native American origins of the word.
I have also heard of them being called Whistle-Pigs and Land Beavers they do make an awfully funny whistling noise.