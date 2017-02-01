Groundhog Vs. Woodchuck | New England Lexicon

Groundhog vs. Woodchuck – what’s the difference? Every early February, with Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil in the news, this question is a common head-scratcher.

So what IS the difference between a groundhog and a woodchuck? Taxonomically, there is none; both names refer to a burrowing rodent of the marmot family, Marmota monax. In New England, however — where residents can count on at least six more weeks of winter after February 2, no matter what some groundhog in Punxsutawney, thinks — the term woodchuck has always held sway. First recorded in 1674, the word is simply an English pronunciation of the animal’s Algonquin name, wejack or wuchak. “Woodchuck” also serves as a nickname for any native-born resident of a backwoods area, although caution is advised in applying it to people whom one does not know well.

What do you call it?

