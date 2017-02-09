Necco Sweethearts Conversation Hearts | A Valentine’s Day Candy Favorite

Expressing love and affection on Valentine’s Day is a tradition dating back centuries, but here in New England, the practice is extra sweet. Why? Necco Sweethearts! Made by Necco in Massachusetts for nearly 150 years, Necco Sweethearts, the pastel candy “conversation hearts” stamped with sweet phrases of love and friendship, are the most popular and best selling non-chocolate Valentine’s Day candy.

Aimee Tucker

We’ve already delved into Necco’s history in our previous post on Necco Wafers, but here’s a quick review. Necco is the oldest continuously operating, multi-line candy company in the country. Based in Revere, MA since 2002 (before that they were in Cambridge, and before that Boston), its history stretches back to 1847, when Oliver Chase invented America’s first candy-cutting machine. In 1901, his company joined forces with two other Boston-based confectioners to form Necco, and they’ve been churning out popular candies like Squirrel Nut Zippers, Mary Jane candy, Haviland Mints, Clark Bars, Sky Bar, Mighty Malts and the aforementioned wafers and hearts ever since.

But where did conversation hearts come from? It turns out they’re also part of the Chase family history. In 1866, Oliver’s brother Daniel created a machine that would press dyed letters into the candies his brother had invented. They were an immediate hit, and several companies began making their own — including Necco. It wasn’t until Necco acquired the Stark Candy Company in 1990, however, that they began using the Sweethearts brand name and became the leading manufacturer of conversation hearts candies. Approximately 2 billion individual Sweethearts are produced every year!

Aimee Seavey

Looking at the history of Sweethearts is truly like taking a trip back in time, conversationally speaking. The sayings on the hearts change each year to reflect the latest trends in language and communication, so while some of the 40-something phrases (like Be Mine and Sweet Pea) are timeless, others (like Fax Me and Dig Me) have been phased out for newer, better quips — sometimes with the help of the public. There’s also New England favorite Wicked Cool, and (my personal favorite) Let’s Read, which was brought back from retirement in 2014.

Aimee Seavey

Sweethearts might be made by Necco, but they taste a bit different than the well-known wafers. About five years ago, the colorful hearts were updated to be bolder and fruitier, with flavors like orange, grape, strawberry, and green apple. There’s also a line of chocolate hearts and tart hearts in flavors like watermelon, tangerine, and pink lemonade. Necco Sweethearts might be old (at nearly 150 years old, we don’t think they’ll quibble with that), but for fans of all ages, it’s just not Valentine’s Day without them — and heck, they’re made right here in New England! Now that’s something to love.

Do you remember getting and giving Necco Sweethearts for Valentine’s Day? Do you still pick up a bag or box each February?

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.