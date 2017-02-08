Quantcast

New England Environment

Allison Trentelman’s Birds in Winter | Photographs

Allison Trentelman's birds in winter are one of our most popular photo collections. Full of softness, light, and natural beauty, we can understand why.

• February 8, 2017 • 1 Comment
4.57 avg. rating (89% score) - 7 votes

Allison Trentelman is a nature and wildlife photographer based on the Midcoast of Maine. A residency at the Maine Photographic Workshops lead her to her current home. Her work is inspired by the landscape as it changes through the seasons and the woodland wildlife in her corner of the world. We are happy to share her series on birds in winter in this magical collection.

Chickadee No. 10

Chickadee No. 10

Allison Trentelman

Chickadee No. 6

Chickadee No. 6

Allison Trentelman

Chickadee No. 5

Chickadee No. 5

Allison Trentelman

Chickadee No. 12

Chickadee No. 12

Allison Trentelman

Little Feet

Little Feet

Allison Trentelman

Red Cardinal

Red Cardinal

Allison Trentelman

Redpolls

Redpolls

Allison Trentelman

Pine Siskin

Pine Siskin

Allison Trentelman

Tufted Titmouse

Tufted Titmouse

Allison Trentelman

Mourning Dove

Mourning Dove

Allison Trentelman

To see more of Allison Trentelman’s photography along with information on her fine art prints, please visit her online shop at shop.rockytopstudio.com

Comments
  • Lynn

    I rarely purchase artwork, but I own one of Trentelman’s photos of the Maine coast in Acadia National Park. I have had it for years, but stop to look at it often when I walk by.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Enter Your Log In Credentials