Guide to Roses | Valentine’s Day 101

Long-stemmed roses have long been a flower of choice to give to loved ones on Valentine’s Day and on other special occasions throughout the year. In Victorian times, different colors of roses and the number included in the bouquet had specific meaning and symbolism. By learning what the colors and numbers represent, you can send your own message of love to friends and family using the language of flowers.

Solid Color Roses:

Red – Love

Burgundy – Beauty

White – Purity, Spiritual Love

Yellow – Friendship

Coral – Desire

Orange – Fascination

Pink – Admiration

Lavender – Love at First Sight

Multi-colored Roses and/or Color Combinations:

Red and White – Unity

Red, Pink, and White – Trinity

Red and Orange – Congratulations

Yellow and Red – Friendship Turned Into Love

Lavender and White – Second Chances

Pink and Peach – Sweetness

White and Yellow – Harmony

Orange and Yellow – Passion

Guide to Roses | Meaning Behind the Number of Roses

One Red Rose – “My one and only”

Two Roses – “We are a couple”

Three Roses – “I love you”

Six Roses – “I miss you”

Ten Roses – “You are perfect for me”

Twelve Red Roses – “True love”

Thirteen Roses – “You have a secret admirer”

Fifty Roses – “I love you unconditionally”

Guide to Roses | How to Care for Cut Roses

Choose a sturdy vase with an opening that suits the size of your rose bouquet.

Hold the bouquet close to the vase to determine the amount of stem to cut off, based on your height preference. Use a sharp pruning tool or floral scissors to trim stems at an angle, allowing for a few inches of stem between the rose bud and the vase opening.

Remove all leaves. If you prefer to leave some, make sure to keep only the green and healthy leaves.

Fill the vase half full of room temperature tap water and arrange roses individually in the vase.

After arranging, place your roses away from drafts, heating vents, and direct bright light, including sunny windows.

Every few days, change the water in the vase and rinse the stems before placing them back in the vase.

Remove flowers gradually as they wilt.

