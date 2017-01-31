Did you know the many kinds of flower meanings?

When you learn the language of flowers, you can be thoughtful, mysterious, and creative all at once when you share a nosegay that you’ve arranged according to the Victorian-era “language of flowers.” Suitors in that era would pick certain flowers according to their “flower dictionary” definitions, and the recipients might spend days decoding the floral message.

Today, you could give a theme bouquet as a special treat for a friend, family member, or romantic interest, along with leads for deciphering your meaning. For example, a friend facing a job interview could be the recipient of a posy made of chamomile (energy in adversity), hollyhock (ambition), and basil (good wishes). Or you could present tickets for a date to spice up a longtime relationship, and present a small bouquet of fern (fascination), hyacinth (sport, game, or play), and chickweed (rendezvous) alongside.

Best of all, many of the most meaningful flowers are blooms you can cultivate yourself or find in a vacant lot, so you can indulge often—and the arrangements are far more original than most anything you’d find at the florist. Here are 20 flower meanings from Kate Greenaway’s Language of Flowers (1885).

FLOWER MEANINGS | LEARN THE LANGUAGE OF FLOWERS

FLOWER MEANING Alyssum, sweet Worth beyond beauty Amaryllis Pride, timidity, splendid beauty Azalea Temperance Basil, sweet Good wishes Carnation Woman’s love Chamomile Energy in adversity Chickweed Rendezvous Chrysanthemum (white) Truth Columbine (red) Anxious and trembling Coreopsis Always cheerful Daffodil Regard Elm Dignity Fern Fascination Hibiscus Delicate beauty Holly Foresight Hollyhock Ambition, fecundity Honeysuckle Generous and devoted affection Hyacinth Sport, game, play Ivy Fidelity, marriage Lilac (purple) First emotions of love Lily of the valley Return of happiness Moss Maternal love Nasturtium Patriotism Periwinkle (blue) Early friendship Primrose Early youth Rhubarb Advice Sage, garden Esteem Shamrock Lightheartedness Sweet pea Departure Tulip (red) Declaration of love Tulip (variegated) Beautiful eyes Tulip (yellow) Hopeless love Violet (blue) Faithfulness Zinnia Thoughts of absent friends

How many of these flower meanings did you know?

Excerpt from 1,001 Old-Time Household Hints—brought to you by Skyhorse Publishing and the editors of Yankee Magazine.

This post was first published in 2011 and has been updated.