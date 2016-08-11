We love pie here in New England. Whether it’s wild Maine blueberry, apple with cheddar, or creamy pumpkin during the holiday season, the irresistible combination of golden, buttery pastry filled with sweet fruit or smooth custard is, for many, the perfect dessert. Love pie but hate to bake? Not to worry! Since 1924, Table Talk Pies in Worcester, Massachusetts has been supplying New England (and beyond) with a popular assortment of tasty pies in favorite flavors like blueberry, apple, lemon, chocolate eclair, pineapple, cherry, pumpkin, peach, banana creme, chocolate creme…and more.
Instantly recognizable with its cheerful red and white packaging, Table Talk got its start selling to restaurants and hotels, but expanded to retail by the 1930s. Before the days of convenience store chains and fast food, they were a welcome sight at coffee shops and other small stores. Table Talk makes a standard 8-inch pie, but they’re most known for their 4-inch “snack pie” (seen in the photos throughout this post). The company says they bake over 80 million of the snack-sized pies each year! As for ingredients, they also say they’re proud to use “wild blueberries from Maine, Washington and New York Apples, Georgia peaches, pumpkins from the Amish farmlands of Pennsylvania, sweet potatoes grown in the rich soils of North and South Carolina and pecans from Texas and Louisiana.”
The little pies, I can attest, are the perfect size for warming up and topping with a scoop of ice cream, and if your favorite part of the pie is the crust, having a whole “mini pie” guarantees you’ll get some in every bite.
Today, the pies come in disposable foil plates, but before that, they (and all mass-produced pies) were baked and sold in aluminum pans. Table Talk aluminum pans, boasting the phrase “New England Flaky Crust Pie – 10c Deposit,” have since become an easy and affordable collector’s item. Other pie brands, like Py-O-My and Bluebird, are also vintage favorites.
Another New England pie company, the Frisbie Pie Co. (owned by Table Talk since 1958), also conjures up fond memories for many New Englanders. Founded in 1871 in Bridgeport, CT, Frisbie is most famous for being credited with providing the original inspiration for the frisbee toy. Legend says that pie-loving students at Yale University used the empty tins as flying discs on the New Haven Green. Noticing the growing fad, an inventor developed a plastic version, dubbed “the frisbee” in honor of Frisbie’s Pies.
But is the story true? Well, kind of. Frisbee inventor Walter “Fred” Morrison had never heard of Frisbie Pies or even visited Connecticut when he started selling flying discs on the west coast in the late 1930s, but after selling his design to toy developer Wham-O in 1957, the name was changed to Frisbee after the Frisbie pie tins. In short: Yale students with their Frisbie’s tins didn’t inspire the original invention, but without them there would be no Frisbee flying disc brand name. Not bad for a New England pie!
It was tough to track down much more than the basics in the Table Talk story, but I did stumble across a few fun facts online. According to one source , Table Talk used to buy the entire 400,000 ton annual crop of Prince Edward Island blueberries for their pies! It also claimed that every year on Washington’s birthday the company would make 16,000 cherry pies to be sold at Lechmere for 88 cents each. In keeping with the fondness for fun, Table Talk is now an enthusiastic participant in “Pi Day” celebrations that take place worldwide each March 14th (or 3.14).
Alright, pie-lovers…are you a fan of Table Talk pies? Which flavor is your favorite?
This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.
I love these pies, but where they are available is limited to the northeast of the United States. I would get boxes of them when I can go to back to my hometown New York, but I now live in the south of the United States (Mobile, Alabama) and I can not find no vendors whom sells these pies, especially pineapple pies anywhere in the vicinity near at least within 3 hours of my home residence.
Live in Iowa City, IA. Any hope for us?
I live in Mississippi; originally from Maine. Are they sold anywhere “down south”?
Before they changed their preservatives or strength about 5 years ago. I used to love them. Now they make me darn sick. I can eat large pieces of Shop Rite brand pies no problem but if I eat one whole little Table Talk Pie I feel nauseous for 1 to 2 hours. I’ve tried all different flavors and I get the same bad reaction with in around a 1/2 hour. I learned to eat only 1/2 of one of Table Talk Pies which lowered the sick feeling to an acceptable level. I called their company in 2014 and 2016 and both times I was told to call back and speak to some lab guy. Each time it was impossible to get to talk to him so it’s been a dead end. My suggestion is to be careful and notice if you feel sick from them too. I limit myself to one or two Table Talk Pies per year 1/2 at a time and I enjoy other brands no problem.
In Stop and Shop, look at their pies. They are made, according to an employee in the bakery dept., by Table Talk. Sometimes you can get them in Fall River at the Gold Medal Bread Thrift Store on Bay Street.
Love them! My favorite is the Eclair. The pudding has a great texture. Got them back home in NJ all the time. Having a little more trouble finding them in upstate NY, though.
Friehofers outlet in Geneva NY carry’s them we ordered 150 pies to give away as favors at my daughters wedding this past weekend.
I just read the article about Table Talk pies and it gave me wonderful memories and a big smile. My dad passed away in 2014 and I had the pleasure of being with him most days in the last year of his life. I would be making a trip to the grocery store and ask him what he wanted me to pick up for him. Almost every time he’d tell me to pick up a couple “Nickle Pies”. I knew exactly what he meant. His favorite was cherry, but blueberry was a close second. Thank you from my heart for keeping my dad happy and full.
Taylor Carter
Any state with a brain.
I wish someone wood make a list of the states their sold in.
I wish you guys would bring all of your flavors to Stop&Shop instead of just plain old boring apple
Raymond….I can’t believe someone else knows about that place LOL. I somehow have a lot of friends in Central Fla. and I came across that very store you’re talking about. I was floored when I saw the Table Talk Pies. I live in Auburn…right next to Worcester but i’m in Fla. often. Too funny…great store!!
Love these pies! Since we were kids and now in our sixties we still buy them weekly…our favorites are blueberry, Apple and lemon and because my husband is diabetic, we buy the”no sugar added” ones! Delicious!!
My favorite is mince meat but I don’t think you make that kind just wondering why?
We get them once in a while at Market Basket. There’s less pie filling and more crust than in the old days. But they’re still good.
I live in Oregon and Walmart carries them here. I see they carry them on Amazon too.
I first discovered table talk pies in jersey about 10 years ago, however I’ve moved to Texas about 4 years ago and it’s very hard to find them. If anyone can tell me where I can find them in Killeen Texas pls let me know. Such great pies and feeling home sick for them, tks
Table Talk actually shut down in 1984 and put many people out of a job including my dad. The pies you get now are not actually from the “original” company but from a newer, much smaller company. The company has actually not been in existence as long as reported.
Growing up on Spruce street, I have many fond memories of the aromas of every pie baking.
It was always exciting when all of the big truck loads of pumpkins,apples,etc. arrived for unloading.
Not to mention the pie tin return money to spend on more pies and/or candy at Betty’s Spa!
Table Talk was part of many of my fond childhood memories and the change of seasons growing up in
the former Green Island area of Worcester, Ma.!
My grandparents both worked at Rockingham Park in Salem, NH, famous for horse racing for many years. My grandmother worked concessions, and when there were pies outside of the freshness date guidelines, she was allowed to take the pies home. Were we grandchildren in heaven! There was nothing better than a warm Table Talk pineapple pie a la mode to put an exclamation point on our traditional Sunday night dinner with Nana and Bumpa!
living in Orlando fl, there is a place called BOSTON FISH. they carry all new England seafood and the belly clams, onionrings, lobster rolls, haddock and much more. they fly the food in from boston mass daily. they will also sell you the nissen rolls.; great place, great food.
I’m trying to verify my memory from the mid 50’s that Table Talk maintained a bakery (or outlet) in Stratford CT, near the famous Sikorsky Aircraft factory. That’s where I grew up and it sticks in my mind that it was there.
We can’t find Table Talk pies anymore since the local White Hen convenience store turned into a 7/11 store. WE ARE SO BUMMED. Maybe we should call the company directly to find out where they are sold now.,
I actually found Table Talk pies one time in Morristown, Tennessee! I get so homesick for New England food in the South — this made my day!
I still have original Table Talk pie tins with holes in the bottom. They baked evenly and every pie came out perfectly. Thanks!
Pineapple pie was the best!
As a young child growing up in a small Maine town our neighborhood grocery always carried Table Talk snack pies. My favorite was lemon and now living in CT I will often buy one at the supermarket.
Growing up those snack pies were one of the first things we bought if we had any bottle money! Lemon was my favorite followed by blueberry. Imagine my delight when our local convenience store carried them a few months ago! I hadn’t had one in decades, but they still taste the same and are only a dollar!
have never seen any other flavors except the usual apple and blueberry.
Must be your location. I’ve seen them all, tasted them too. All wonderful. I don’t live far from Worcester.