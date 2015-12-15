Memere Rousseau’s Tourtiere (Meat Pie)

Total Time: 3

Yield: 1 meat pie, about 10 servings



Ingredients

2 pounds ground pork

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups water

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves (or more to taste)

3 cups mashed potatoes

Penny's Piecrust

1 tablespoon milk