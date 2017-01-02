Monkfish Fra Diavolo with Spaghetti

Monkfish is called “the poor man’s lobster,” thanks to the firm, sweet flesh of its tail. (The head is large, toothy, and ugly, so you’ll never see whole fish in the market.) The meat holds up well to this zingy, spicy sauce; for less heat, just omit the red-pepper flakes.

Total Time: 45

Yield: 6 to 8 servings



For the sauce & pasta:

Ingredients

1/2 cup port wine

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 large garlic cloves

3 large shallots

28 ounces (1 large can) chopped or diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon fresh parsley leaves

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher or sea salt, plus extra for pasta water

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes (optional)

3/4 pound spaghetti

Garnish: fresh basil leaves