Zucchini Lasagna with Tomatoes & Mozzarella

This Zucchini Lasagna is a great alternative for gluten-free eaters — imagine strips of zucchini acting as pasta. Serve with (regular or gluten-free) bread; you’ll want to sop up all the juices.

Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Hands-On Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 4 to 6 servings



Ingredients

2–3 large zucchini (about 1½ pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 cups canned diced tomatoes with their juice, divided

1/2 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil, very thinly sliced into ribbons, divided

8 ounces fresh mozzarella (packed in water), cut into very thin slices, divided

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

5 ounces ripe tomatoes, very thinly sliced