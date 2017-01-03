Zucchini Lasagna with Tomatoes & Mozzarella
This Zucchini Lasagna is a great alternative for gluten-free eaters — imagine strips of zucchini acting as pasta. Serve with (regular or gluten-free) bread; you’ll want to sop up all the juices.
Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Hands-On Time: 40 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2–3 large zucchini (about 1½ pounds)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 2 cups canned diced tomatoes with their juice, divided
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, very thinly sliced into ribbons, divided
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella (packed in water), cut into very thin slices, divided
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 5 ounces ripe tomatoes, very thinly sliced
InstructionsPreheat the oven to 400° and set a rack to about 5 inches below the heating element. Cut the ends off the zucchini. Cut each zucchini in half crosswise, then lengthwise into slices about 1/4-inch thick.
Pour 1 tablespoon of olive oil into each of two rimmed baking sheets, and use your fingers to spread it around evenly. Arrange the zucchini slices in a single layer on the sheets, turning once to coat with oil. Sprinkle each sheet with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast until the slices sizzle and begin to brown, 12 to 15 minutes.
Pour 1 cup of the diced tomatoes on the bottom of an 11x7-inch (or 6- to 8-cup) baking dish, and stir in all of the rosemary and 1 tablespoon of the basil. Arrange half of the cooked zucchini slices on top of the sauce in a solid layer. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1 tablespoon of the basil. Spoon the remaining cup of diced tomatoes on top; then place half of the mozzarella on top and sprinkle with half of the Parmesan. Top with the remaining zucchini. Sprinkle with the remaining salt and basil. Layer the fresh tomato slices on top; then top with the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan. (You can make this several hours ahead of time; cover and refrigerate until ready to bake. Bring to room temperature before baking.) Cover tightly with foil and bake (still at 400°) on the middle rack 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is golden, about 40 minutes more.
Hi Michele. Yes — 400 degrees is correct for both the roasting of the zucchini and the baking of the lasagna. We’ve updated the recipe text for clarification. Thanks!
Can you confirm or clarify if the baking temperature for the zucchini lasagna stays at 400 degrees even after the initial roasting time for the zucchini? Thanks.
Hi Diane. Thanks so much for your comment. You’re right — the amount of fresh mozzarella called for in the Zucchini Lasagna recipe is incorrect. It should read 8 ounces of fresh mozzarella. We’re updating the amount here for future cooks.
In your recent magazine you have a recipe for Zucchini lasagna. But it says 2/3 ounce of fresh mozzarella. Is it supposed to say 2/3 cup? The whole top of the recipe shows mozzarella, so I think 2/3 ounce would not cover this dish. ? Can you help me make it correctly?