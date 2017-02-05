Sunday is my favorite day of the week to have fun with breakfast. It’s practically a rule that you should make every effort to spend the first part of every Sunday relaxing at home, however you like to relax, and for me, that’s often in the kitchen. Sometimes it’s with a tray of easy shirred eggs. At other times, when I want something that will last all week, it’s a batch of morning glory muffins. In my dreams it’s an elegant lobster omelette (that one is served to me). But, more often than not, I end up turning to my favorite fluffy pancake recipe. Paired with hot coffee, fresh fruit, and pure maple syrup, it’s the perfect way to start the brand new week.

Aimee Tucker

FAVORITE FLUFFY PANCAKE RECIPE

Yield: 3 large pancakes or 5-6 small pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1 cup whole milk

1 large egg, beaten

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

1/2 cup blueberries (optional)

Method

In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the milk, beaten egg, and meted butter, and then stir until just combined. It will be on the lumpy side. Allow the batter to rest while you heat up the pan.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add a knob of butter to the hot pan and swirl to coat. For large pancakes, add a heaping 1/3 cup of the batter to the pan. The batter for this pancake recipe is thick. I like to use the back of a spoon to spread it slightly into a circle to ensure even cooking. Top with a scatter of blueberries and cook each side for 3-5 minutes. Feel free to peek under the lip of the pancake while it’s cooking to avoid burning.

Remove from heat, top with a pat of butter, and keep warm on a plate in the oven or microwave while you make the remaining pancakes. Top with maple syrup, and enjoy.

Do you have a favorite fluffy pancake recipe for Sunday mornings?