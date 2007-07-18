New England Clam Dip
In this easy New England clam dip recipe, sour cream and cream cheese pair with tender clams, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and onion to form a tasty classic you won’t be able to resist. Why settle for store-bought when homemade tastes this good?
Yield: Makes 2 cups
Ingredients
- 1 3-ounce package cream cheese, softened
- 1 7-ounce can minced clams
- 1/2 pint (1 cup) sour cream
- 1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons onion juice (see Note)
- 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice
InstructionsDrain the clams, reserving some of the liquid, and mash into the softened cream cheese. Add the remaining ingredients and blend well.
If a thinner dip is required, use 1 or 2 tablespoons of the reserved clam liquid to thin the mixture.
Serve with corn or potato chips.
Would not make it again. Had to doctor it up too much. I will look for a better recipe.
I’ve been making clam dip for years, my youngest son devours it! I skip the onion juice, add minced garlic and cayenne pepper to taste…..
I tried this clam dip – not at all pleased with it.
The lemon juice flavor was somewhat overwhelming – so if you try it – cut the lemon juice at least in half.
I think I will look for another recipe before trying to tweak this one