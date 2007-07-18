Quantcast

Dips & Spreads

New England Clam Dip

• July 18, 2007 • Read Comments (3)
clam dip

In this easy New England clam dip recipe, sour cream and cream cheese pair with tender clams, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and onion to form a tasty classic you won’t be able to resist. Why settle for store-bought when homemade tastes this good?

Yield: Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

  • 1 3-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 7-ounce can minced clams
  • 1/2 pint (1 cup) sour cream
  • 1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons onion juice (see Note)
  • 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

Instructions

Drain the clams, reserving some of the liquid, and mash into the softened cream cheese. Add the remaining ingredients and blend well.

If a thinner dip is required, use 1 or 2 tablespoons of the reserved clam liquid to thin the mixture.

Serve with corn or potato chips.

Additional Notes:

Onion juice is easily produced by grating an onion, then straining the pulp to free the onion juice.
Comments
  • Randy

    Would not make it again. Had to doctor it up too much. I will look for a better recipe.

  • Kelly

    I’ve been making clam dip for years, my youngest son devours it! I skip the onion juice, add minced garlic and cayenne pepper to taste…..

  • Charles

    I tried this clam dip – not at all pleased with it.
    The lemon juice flavor was somewhat overwhelming – so if you try it – cut the lemon juice at least in half.
    I think I will look for another recipe before trying to tweak this one

