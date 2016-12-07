Heading to a holiday party and not sure what appetizer to bring? Hosting a party and want to know which party foods are guaranteed crowd-pleasers? We think these ten holiday party appetizers are the best — from classic deviled eggs and old-fashioned New England clam dip to elegant cheddar rosemary twists and mini shrimp turnovers.

Best Holiday Party Appetizers

These Greek stuffed mushrooms are filled with Mediterranean flavors like olives, feta, and spinach. Moist and flavorful, they’re a popular spin on a party classic.

A tray of classic deviled eggs is always a welcome sight at any party. Ours get a little crunch from diced onion and celery, with the customary dusting of paprika.

When time is at a premium, this easy-to-make pineapple-cheese ball recipe is a perfect option, pairing sharp cheese and sweet pineapple. If by some chance there are leftovers, just reshape it, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate it until you’re ready to serve it again.

You know that dip you loved as a child? You sprinkled the dehydrated onion mix into sour cream, opened a bag of chips, and were in heaven. Here’s a modern twist made by sautéing five types of onions—Vidalia, yellow, shallots, leeks, and garlic–very slowly, until the natural sugars caramelize.

These Miniature Shrimp Turnovers require a little effort, but they’re worth it. Make in advance and heat up later. Good when you’re hosting VIP’s.

If this combination sounds unusual, think of your favorite orange-chicken dish at your local Chinese restaurant and you’ll see how well fruit can pair with soy sauce. These wings are crisp, tangy, sweet, and salty, all at the same time.

A real New England favorite, this homemade clam dip tastes better than any pre-packaged version you can buy in the grocery store. And it’s cheaper, too!

Making your own cheese twists (or straws or sticks) is easier than you might imagine. Here we rely on store-bought puff pastry brushed with a quick rosemary-pepper oil and sharp Cheddar cheese.

An all-American dish with a Chinese accent, these meatballs are a favorite party food. Make a big batch and then watch them disappear!

Why pull an appetizer from your grocery store’s freezer section when it’s so easy to make these Mini Spinach Quiches from scratch? Buttery and delicious, we’ve yet to meet anyone that can resist these savory bites.

Which holiday party appetizer is your favorite?

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.