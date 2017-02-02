Jeremy Sewall’s Oyster Stew

I came by my next seafood feast with far less feigned machismo: While Richard boarded a boat in the early morning with Jay Baker of Fat Dog Shellfish, an oyster farm in New Hampshire’s Great Bay, I slept in (there wasn’t room on the boat, alas). Around midmorning, we met up at Row 34, the Granite State outpost of the popular Boston oyster bar, where we prepared a fresh take on oyster stew with chef-owner Jeremy Sewall.

While I’ll admit I’m a serious apple lover—I wrote a book on the subject—it never once occurred to me to combine apples and oysters. But Jeremy used diced apples as a garnish to delicious effect, adding fennel, thyme, celery, and onion as complementary notes. When he served up the stew in wide-rimmed bowls over toasted sourdough bread, I savored every bite, despite the total absence of suffering.