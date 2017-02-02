I came by my next seafood feast with far less feigned machismo: While Richard boarded a boat in the early morning with Jay Baker of Fat Dog Shellfish, an oyster farm in New Hampshire’s Great Bay, I slept in (there wasn’t room on the boat, alas). Around midmorning, we met up at Row 34, the Granite State outpost of the popular Boston oyster bar, where we prepared a fresh take on oyster stew with chef-owner Jeremy Sewall.
While I’ll admit I’m a serious apple lover—I wrote a book on the subject—it never once occurred to me to combine apples and oysters. But Jeremy used diced apples as a garnish to delicious effect, adding fennel, thyme, celery, and onion as complementary notes. When he served up the stew in wide-rimmed bowls over toasted sourdough bread, I savored every bite, despite the total absence of suffering.
Jeremy Sewall’s Oyster Stew
Total Time: 40 minutes
Hands-On Time: 40 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 rib celery, thinly sliced, leaves reserved
1 fennel stalk, thinly sliced, fronds reserved
1 small onion, diced
¼ cup dry white wine, such as pinot grigio
2 cups heavy cream
1 bay leaf
3 stems fresh thyme
16 medium oysters, any variety, shucked, with ½ cup oyster liqueur (juice) reserved
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
4 slices of sourdough bread
1 tart apple, finely diced
Instructions
In a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter and add the celery, fennel, and onion. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables are translucent, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the white wine and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 3 minutes, then add the cream, bay leaf, and thyme. Continue to simmer until the cream is reduced by almost half.
Add the oysters and their liqueur and bring the stew back up to a simmer. Warm the oysters through, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove pan from heat and let sit for 30 seconds. Season to taste with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Lightly toast the sourdough, then place each slice in a small shallow bowl. Spoon the oyster stew over the bread. Garnish with diced apple, fennel fronds, and celery leaves. Enjoy warm.