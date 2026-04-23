True North: Cait Bourgault’s Wild Landscapes

In the fall of 2009, Cait Bourgault was just a few weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern Maine in Portland when a teacher pulled her aside one day after class. With him was a collection of images she had made for his Intro to Photography course, and he was floored by how good they were.

“He asked me point-blank: ‘Why aren’t you pursuing photography?’” she remembers. “It stopped me dead in my tracks. I didn’t have an answer. But he was like, ‘You have it—this should be what you do with your life.’”

In a way, it had been. Bourgault grew up near Bangor, guided by a mother who passed down her own love for taking pictures. Home life, pets, friends—Bourgault frequently had a camera in hand to document anything and everything around her. “For me, a kid who was pretty shy, it was a way to connect with people and learn about the world,” she says.

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Though Bourgault had developed a quiet confidence in her skills, that conversation with her teacher transformed what she believed was possible for herself. Not long after, she left the university and enrolled at Portland’s renowned Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Soon, she was a working photographer, shooting weddings and making images of the grand landscapes that have come to define her work.

At her core, Bourgault is a New England adventurer. An avid hiker and backcountry skier, she lives with her young daughter, Fiona, on a 100-acre property in the middle of Maine’s White Mountains region. Nearly two decades into her career, Bourgault has both remained close to home and made it the focus of her photography.

“I know I’m biased, but I don’t think there’s any other place like it,” says Bourgault, whose images have not only appeared in publications such as this one, but also led to collaborations with L.L. Bean and the Appalachian Mountain Club, among others. “You can be on the most beautiful rocky coastline, and then within a couple of hours be on top of some mountain with the most breathtaking views. A lot of the work I’ve done is showing just how proud I am of where I come from.”

Bourgault doesn’t work much at night, but while on location for a shoot in New Hampshire’s Great North Woods, she found it impossible to pass up the scene enveloping the tent where she was staying—even though she wasn’t entirely prepared. “I didn’t have a tripod, so I set up my camera on a stump, held my breath, and hoped for the best.”

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

Much of a landscape photographer’s work is in the pursuit of fleeting early-morning and late-day moments when the light is just right. While at times it can feel like an impossible task, occasionally the scenes appear as if by magic. That’s the way it was for Bourgault when she was walking through the woods a mere half hour after making the Long Pond image on pp. 22–23. “The fog and light mixed with cabin woodsmoke, illuminating the forest in such a magical way,” she says. “It was a reminder of how lucky I am to call Maine my home.”

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

Tagging along with Bourgault on many assignments is a trusty assistant: her young daughter, Fiona. After shooting this cycling scene at northern Vermont’s mountain-biking mecca, Kingdom Trails, Bourgault hopped on a bike herself, with Fiona along for the ride. “Photography brings us to quiet places where I can slow down, be present, and see the world as she does. I feel like a kid again, which has helped me find new ways to document the world.”

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

It can be challenging for even a native New Englander to find new ways to photograph fall foliage, but Bourgault discovered something special in 2020 when she climbed a fire tower in Burke, Vermont. “There was all that color, obviously, but then the clouds rolled in, and that undercast settled above the trees,” she says. “Together, it gave me something unexpected.”

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

While working through her shot list at the New England Outdoor Center in Millinocket, Maine, Bourgault drifted in her kayak as she searched for an image that illustrated summer’s essence. “The dock was empty except for a few kids who’d wandered over to watch me,” she recalls. “Off-script, I asked if they wanted to jump for a photo. What could be more summer than that? It reminded me that sometimes the best shots aren’t actually on the list.”

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

An advocate for rescue dogs and the adopter of several animals herself, Bourgault never passes up an opportunity to include a pup in her work. She snapped this memorable photo of her friend’s dog, Rowdie, while paddling with a group on the Pemigewasset River in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. “I just happened to have my camera ready when he turned back to me,” says Bourgault. “His calm, curious expression captured what all of us felt as we floated down the river on that idyllic summer day.”

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

Bourgault’s never-ending search for perfect light has frequently brought her to West Quoddy, Maine, the easternmost spot in the continental United States and a fabled place to see the sun rise. It checks all her boxes: remote, on the water, and, maybe most important, a reminder of what she loves about New England. “The quietness of that region is so special,” she says. “A surprising amount of my work is on the computer, so getting away is important. That’s what I love about living here—you can find those still moments.”

Photo Credit: Cait Bourgault

Learn more about Cait Bourgault here.

This feature was originally published as “True North” in the May/June 2026 issue of Yankee.

Weekends with Yankee host Amy Traverso heads to Norway, Maine, to meet up with photographer Cait Bourgault for the TV show’s 10th anniversary season, now airing on public television stations nationwide. To find out how to watch, go to weekendswithyankee.com.