New England

6 Less-Expected Scenic Spots to See New England Fall Foliage

Yankee’s longtime foliage expert makes the case for the less-expected with a list of 6 scenic spots to see New England fall foliage.

By Ian Aldrich|Aug 25 2026| Print icon

Franconia Ridge, White Mountains, New Hampshire

Credit: Jim Salge

Jim Salge has been anticipating this year’s autumn since, well, last year’s autumn. Peak color will wow leaf peepers throughout New England, but in Salge’s eyes, some corners shine just a little bit brighter than others. If you’re on the road this season, you might just find him at one of these less-expected scenic autumn destinations.

6 Less-Expected Scenic Spots to See New England Fall Foliage

Littleton, NH

In addition to a Main Street that’s chockablock with locally owned shops and restaurants, this White Mountains town offers ready access to all things foliage. “There’s great sight-seeing and hiking right in town,” Salge says. “Kilburn Crags is an easy hike that has fantastic views.” Even better: As a regional hub, Littleton can be the starting point for color-filled drives into northern New Hampshire and Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

6 Scenic Spots to See New England Fall Foliage. Winding path through green hills, autumn trees, two people walking, lake and mountains in background.
A view of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains in New York from Shelburne Farms in Shelburne, Vermont.
Credit: Shutterstock/vermontalm

Shelburne, VT

Northern New England isn’t normally associated with late-autumn color, but that’s exactly what you’ll find in Vermont’s Champlain Valley. “This region is pretty much a can’t-miss proposition, because the color is there anytime from late September into late October,” says Salge. “And if you’re looking to go hiking, you can’t do much better than Mount Philo.”

The Best Covered Bridge in Every New England State. Wooden covered bridge surrounded by colorful autumn trees, with leaves scattered on the ground.
Artist’s Bridge in Newry, Maine, also known as Sunday River Bridge.
Credit: Shutterstock/Bonita R. Cheshier

Newry, ME

“Maine’s coast always gets attention,” says Salge, “but there’s so much beauty in the mountains”—in particular, Maine’s White Mountains region. “You go to a place like Grafton Notch State Park, and you’ve got these amazing waterfalls and hikes. Sunday River ski resort is right there. And if you want to make a long weekend of it, you’re not far from Rangeley.”

6 Scenic Spots to See New England Fall Foliage. Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. A small fountain in a landscaped garden with colorful autumn trees and green grass under a blue sky.
Massachusetts Cambridge Mount Auburn Cemetery
Credit: Shutterstock/Capt' Tom

Boston, MA

New England’s biggest city is packed with green space, which in fall comes alive with seasonal color. “People don’t normally think of the Boston area as a foliage destination, but it really is,” Salge says. “You have the Esplanade, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Blue Hills. And at the end of the day, you’re in Boston—you can’t lose.”

6 Scenic Spots to See New England Fall Foliage. Saville Dam. Stone tower on lake with arched bridge, surrounded by autumn trees and hills under a partly cloudy sky.
Completed in 1940, the Saville Dam created the Barkhamsted Reservoir, which provides drinking water to Hartford.
Credit: Shutterstock/Jennifer Yakey-Ault

Granby, CT

Less than half an hour’s drive north from Hartford is a slice of rural Connecticut that cranks the fall appeal to 11. We’re talking acres of farmland, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and, of course, foliage. “There’s also just so much good public land around the nearby Barkhamsted Reservoir,” Salge says. “It’s a place that puts you in the center of it all.”

Autumn trees with yellow and orange leaves beside a grassy path under a pale sky.
Fall color at Arcadia Management Area, which includes the towns of Richmond, Exeter, Hopkinton, and West Greenwich, Rhode Island.
Credit: Shutterstock/Cavan-Images

Exeter, RI

Sure, Rhode Island’s coastal zones offer lovely late-autumn color, but Salge prefers to head inland. “There are miles and miles of pretty scenic roads and lots of biking,” he says. “It’s a beautiful place to visit to extend your fall.”

Let us know your favorite scenic spots to see New England fall foliage!

This feature was originally published as “View Points” in the September/October 2025 issue of Yankee and has been updated.

You may also like…
· 25 Memorable Things to Do in New England in Fall
· 41 New England Fall Fairs & Festivals
· Best New England Foliage Cruises

Ian Aldrich

Ian Aldrich is the executive editor at Yankee, where he has worked for more for two decades. As the magazine’s staff feature writer, he writes stories that delve deep into issues facing communities throughout New England. In 2019 he received gold in the reporting category at the annual City-Regional Magazine conference for his story on New England’s opioid crisis. Ian’s work has been recognized by both the Best American Sports and Best American Travel Writing anthologies. He lives with his family in Dublin, New Hampshire.

More by Ian Aldrich

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