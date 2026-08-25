Jim Salge has been anticipating this year’s autumn since, well, last year’s autumn. Peak color will wow leaf peepers throughout New England, but in Salge’s eyes, some corners shine just a little bit brighter than others. If you’re on the road this season, you might just find him at one of these less-expected scenic autumn destinations.

6 Less-Expected Scenic Spots to See New England Fall Foliage

Littleton, NH

In addition to a Main Street that’s chockablock with locally owned shops and restaurants, this White Mountains town offers ready access to all things foliage. “There’s great sight-seeing and hiking right in town,” Salge says. “Kilburn Crags is an easy hike that has fantastic views.” Even better: As a regional hub, Littleton can be the starting point for color-filled drives into northern New Hampshire and Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

A view of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains in New York from Shelburne Farms in Shelburne, Vermont.

Credit: Shutterstock/vermontalm

Shelburne, VT

Northern New England isn’t normally associated with late-autumn color, but that’s exactly what you’ll find in Vermont’s Champlain Valley. “This region is pretty much a can’t-miss proposition, because the color is there anytime from late September into late October,” says Salge. “And if you’re looking to go hiking, you can’t do much better than Mount Philo.”

Get Our FREE Yankee Best New England Vacations Guide! Email (Required)

Artist’s Bridge in Newry, Maine, also known as Sunday River Bridge.

Credit: Shutterstock/Bonita R. Cheshier

Newry, ME

“Maine’s coast always gets attention,” says Salge, “but there’s so much beauty in the mountains”—in particular, Maine’s White Mountains region. “You go to a place like Grafton Notch State Park, and you’ve got these amazing waterfalls and hikes. Sunday River ski resort is right there. And if you want to make a long weekend of it, you’re not far from Rangeley.”

Massachusetts Cambridge Mount Auburn Cemetery

Credit: Shutterstock/Capt' Tom

Boston, MA

New England’s biggest city is packed with green space, which in fall comes alive with seasonal color. “People don’t normally think of the Boston area as a foliage destination, but it really is,” Salge says. “You have the Esplanade, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Blue Hills. And at the end of the day, you’re in Boston—you can’t lose.”

Completed in 1940, the Saville Dam created the Barkhamsted Reservoir, which provides drinking water to Hartford.

Credit: Shutterstock/Jennifer Yakey-Ault

Granby, CT

Less than half an hour’s drive north from Hartford is a slice of rural Connecticut that cranks the fall appeal to 11. We’re talking acres of farmland, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and, of course, foliage. “There’s also just so much good public land around the nearby Barkhamsted Reservoir,” Salge says. “It’s a place that puts you in the center of it all.”

Fall color at Arcadia Management Area, which includes the towns of Richmond, Exeter, Hopkinton, and West Greenwich, Rhode Island.

Credit: Shutterstock/Cavan-Images

Exeter, RI

Sure, Rhode Island’s coastal zones offer lovely late-autumn color, but Salge prefers to head inland. “There are miles and miles of pretty scenic roads and lots of biking,” he says. “It’s a beautiful place to visit to extend your fall.”

Let us know your favorite scenic spots to see New England fall foliage!

This feature was originally published as “View Points” in the September/October 2025 issue of Yankee and has been updated.

You may also like…

· 25 Memorable Things to Do in New England in Fall

· 41 New England Fall Fairs & Festivals

· Best New England Foliage Cruises