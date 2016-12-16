Guide to New England Ice Skating Rinks | Outdoor Winter Fun

Winter is here, and with it the frigid temperatures that turn local ponds into frozen wonderlands ready for ice skating. When a natural pond isn’t handy, there are plenty of man-made outdoor ice skating rinks all throughout New England. Grab your skates and bundle up! Here are some of the many fantastic New England ice skating rinks to visit this season.

Taylor Thomas

GUIDE TO NEW ENGLAND ICE SKATING RINKS

CONNECTICUT ICE SKATING RINKS

Simsbury Farms

Spend an afternoon or evening skating across the covered ice rink at Simsbury Farms. Bring your own skates or rent. There is a small entrance fee.

100 Old Farms Road, West Simsbury, CT 06092. 860-658-3836; simsburyrec.com

Westport Pal Rink at Longshore

Skaters at the Westport Pal Rink enjoy a smooth, clean surface. Flood lights allow for night skating. Check site for details on open skate hours.

260 Compo Road South, Westport, CT 06880. 203-226-7465; wpalrink.com

Eastbury Pond

If weather permits, experience the thrill of skating on a naturally frozen pond. This is one of the few New England ice skating rinks that doesn’t offer rentals, so make sure to pack your own skates!

39 Fisher Hill Road, Glastonbury, CT 06033. 860-652-7710; glastonbury-ct.gov

Bushnell Park

The ice skating rink in Bushnell Park, in the heart of downtown Hartford, is open from November 25, 2016 to January 8th, 2017. Free “learn to skate” lessons are offered on various Saturdays throughout the season.

Trinity Street, Hartford, CT 06106. 860-232-6710; bushnellpark.org

MAINE ICE SKATING RINKS

Orland H. Blake Skating Pond & Village Improvement Society Warming Hut

Blake Skating Pond located on Main Street in Yarmouth, Maine, is a great place to skate. Loop in circles across the pond and when your toes go numb, head into the small warming hut.

200 Main Street, Yarmouth, ME 04096. 207-846-2406; yarmouthcommunityservices.org

The Waterhouse Center

This sleek ice rink is located in the center of Kennebunk, Maine. It is a covered, outdoor rink that is professionally maintained.

1 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. 207-985-2102; kennebunkmaine.us

Goddards Pond

One of our favorite New England ice skating rinks, Goddards Pond has it all! Enjoy the Maine outdoors. Take advantage of the Warming Hut (see site for hours) and the concession stand. When night falls, visitors can continue to skate under the lights.

High and Marshall Streets, Bath, ME 04530. cityofbath.com

Scarborough Maine Ice Rink

Put on your mittens and hats and skate to your heart’s content at the Scarborough Maine Ice Rink. Make sure to call in advance, as operating hours are subject to the weather.

295 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04070. 207-730-4150; scarboroughmaine.org

Brunswick Mall Rink

The town of Brunswick offers three distinct ice skating opportunities: The Brunswick Mall Rink is in the center of town and it is open for public use depending on the weather. Lishness Hockey Rink is open for public skating and hockey practice. Lined by evergreen trees, Coffin Pond makes for a romantic skating experience, weather permitting.

220 Neptune Drive, Brunswick, ME 04011. 207-725-6656; brunswickme.org

Jalbert Park Skating Rink

Open on the weekends for public skating, Jalbert Park offers skates to rent and skate sharpening services for your own skates. The concession stand sells various snacks. You can also rent snow shoes for a diverse day of winter fun!

416 West Main Street, Fort Kent, ME 04743. 207-834–5773; fortkent.org

Sugarloaf Outdoor Rink

Some New England ice skating rinks come with a side of skiing. The Sugarloaf Outdoor Rink is tucked away in the woods near the Sugarloaf skiing resort. If you’re tired of skiing or snowshoeing, rent some skates and stretch your legs on the NHL sized skating rink. When you’re too cold to continue, stop into the Outdoor Center Lodge for a bowl of homemade soup and fresh baked goods.

3001 Touring Center Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME, 04947. 207-237-6830; sugarloaf.com

MASSACHUSETTS ICE SKATING RINKS

Frog Pond

Frog Pond in Boston Common park is one of the most famous New England ice skating rinks, and is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Without leaving the city, you can have an authentic outdoor skating experience. Rental skates are available as well as lockers, skate sharpening services, and skating seals (skating aides for beginners).

38 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108. bostonfrogpond.com

Kelly Outdoor Ice Skating

Set in a family-oriented neighborhood in Jamaica Plain, the Kelly Outdoor Ice Skating rink offers visitors a lively atmosphere and music to dance across the ice to.

1 Marbury Terrace, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. 617-727-7000; mass.gov

Kendall Square Community Outdoor Ice Skating

Visit Kendall Square for a fun winter outing! The twinkle-light-covered trees give the rink a holiday vibe as you skate, and the snack bar serves hot drinks and various snacks to keep you warm and energized.

300 Athenaeum Street, Cambridge, MA 02142. 781-891-6575; skatekendall.com

Kirrane Ice Skating Rink

This outdoor rink offers figure and hockey skating rentals as well as skate sharpening services. During public skate hours, the concession stand is open.

23 Newton Street, Brookline, MA 02445; 617-879-4998; brooklinerec.com

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

This is an ideal outdoor rink for families with skaters and non-skaters, families with young kids, and couples. If you don’t like skating, you can watch your family and friends circle the rink from the observation area. When you’re finished with skating, shop or dine at one of the many establishments at Patriot’s Place.

2 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035. 508-203-2100; patriot-place.com

The Worcester Common Oval

The town of Worcester sponsors an annual outdoor ice skating rink downtown. The round rink is open on the weekends, during school winter holidays, and for special occasions. As with many outdoor ice skating rinks, rentals are available.

455 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608. 508-929-0777; worcesterma.gov

NEW HAMPSHIRE ICE SKATING RINKS

Bretton Woods

The Bretton Woods skating rink provides skaters with breathtaking views of the Presidential Mountain Range. Open daily and with the option to rent skates, you could easily spend hours gliding across the ice.

9 Ski Area Road, Bretton Woods, NH 03575. 603-278 – 3320; brettonwoods.com

Nestlenook Farm Winter Wonderland

If you’re looking for the traditional, seen-in-a-movie ice skating experience, you should pack your skates and head to Nesltenook Farm. The three acre Victorian Skating park is picture-perfect. After skating from one end to the other and under the arching, white bridge, relax by the fire with hot chocolate in the Warming Center.

66 Dinsmore Road, Jackson, NH 03846. 603-383-7101; nestlenookfarm.com

King Pine Ice Rink

King Pine Purity Spring Resort has it all: Downhill skiing, cross country skiing, snow-tubing, snowshoeing, sleigh rides, and, of course, skating! The covered outdoor rink is well lit, allowing for night skating. Rentals are available.

1251 Eaton Road, Route 153, Madison, NH 03849. 603-367-8896; kingpine.com

Puddle Dock Pond at the Strawbery Banke Museum

Puddle Dock Pond is one of the most quaint outdoor New England ice skating rinks. It is open daily for your skating pleasures and rentals are available. Close to downtown Portsmouth, you can make a day of it with skating, shopping, and cafe-hopping.

14 Hancock Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801. 603-433-1100; strawberybanke.org

SEE MORE: Puddle Dock Pond | Ice Skating at Strawbery Banke

Churchill Rink at Jackson’s Landing

Though not as picturesque as some of the other New England ice skating rinks on this list, the Churchill Rink in Durham is a fine option for an outing. The rink is covered with open sides and includes locker rooms and a snack bar. Skate rentals are available.

9 Old Piscataqua Road, Durham, NH 03824. 603-868-3907; churchillrink.org

Schouler Park

This outdoor public skating rink in North Conway sits just in front of the train station in the center of the village. Like many outdoor ice skating rinks, a warming hut offers shelter when skaters grow too cold.

2806 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860. 603-447-5680; conwayrec.com

RHODE ISLAND ICE SKATING RINKS

Alex and Ani City Center

Glide carefree through the crisp winter air and glow of city lights in the middle of downtown Providence at the Alex and Ani City Center rink. Rentals are available on a first come first serve basis.

2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence, RI 02903. 401-331-5544; alexandanicitycenter.com

Newport Skating Center

Located in the historic downtown shopping district of Newport, the Newport Skating Center offers visitors the unique experience of skating with beautiful views of the ocean. After circling across the ice, do a little shopping or dine at one of Newport’s many charming restaurants.

4 Commercial Wharf, Newport, RI 02840. 401-846-3018; newportskatingcenter.com

Washington Trust Ice Rink

Unlike other outdoor ice skating rinks, the Washington Trust Ice Rink offers group and private skating lessons as well as hockey and curling opportunities.

61 Main Street, Westerly, RI 02891. 401-637-7902; oceancommunityymca.org

VERMONT ICE SKATING RINKS

Okemo Mountain Resort Skate Pavilion

The Okemo Mountain Resort Skate Pavilion is a covered, regulation-sized rink. Rentals are available and when you’re too cold to continue, head into the warming area and cozy up by the fireplace.

77 Okemo Ridge Road, Ludlow, VT 05149. 802-228-1600; okemo.com

Skatium: Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

Savor the fresh Vermont air as you twirl across the ice. The rink is divided in half so that figure skaters and hockey players can have their own space. Milk crates are available for beginning skaters.

40 Slow Road, Waitsfield, VT 05673. 802-496-8845; madrivervalley.com

SmuggsCentral Ice Skating Rink

Are you ready for a full day of outdoor winter adventures? Visit Smugglers’ Notch Vermont for ice skating on a natural rink, and if you get tired of skating, mix it up with some skiing, snowshoeing, or snow-tubing.

4323 Vermont Route, 108 South, Smugglers’ Notch, VT 05464. 802-332-6854; smuggs.com

Did we miss one of your favorite outdoor New England ice skating rinks? Let us know in the comments below!