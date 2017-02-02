With spring just around the corner, you may find yourself digging out last year’s warm weather wear only to find that the styles are, well, so “last year.” Fear not! With this list of the best outlets in New England, you can meet all your spring shopping needs in one stop, while scoring the best bargains out there. Fashion crisis (and financial crisis) averted. From tax-free shopping in New Hampshire to Maine, these best outlets in New England have got you covered!

Connecticut Outlets

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets │Clinton, CT

Devour a day in a flash as you browse through the 70 upscale stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue, J.Crew, and Brooks Brothers. You can pick up everything from designer fashions and sportswear to fine leather and luggage.

Open Sun.–Thurs. 10–7, Fri. & Sat. 10-9. 20-A Killingworth Tnpk., exit 63 off I-95, Clinton. 860-664-0700. premiumoutlets.com/clinton

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods │Mashantucket, CT

Wondering what to do with all that cash you won at the casino? Pay a visit to the Tanger Outlets Foxwoods and you’ll have no trouble spending it all! The mall boasts a wide range of footwear, apparel, and specialty stores — all entirely indoors and perfect for completely weather-independent shopping.

Open Sun.–Thurs. 10–9, Fri. & Sat. 10-11. 455 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket. 860-383-4340. tangeroutlet.com/foxwoods

Tanger Outlets Westbrook │Westbrook, CT

The Tanger Outlets in Westbrook is an outdoor collection of mid-range to upscale retailers, like Hollister, dressbarn, and Williams-Sonoma. The mall offers quite a few stores that are kid-focused, too.

Open Mon.–Sun. 10–7. 314 Flat Rock Place, Westbrook. 860-399-8656. tangeroutlet.com/westbrook

Maine Outlets

Kittery Outlets │Kittery, ME

Everybody knows about L.L. Bean and Freeport, but if you’re in the mood for a shorter drive, check out Kittery’s 120-plus brand-name designer outlets just over the border from New Hampshire. Drive Route 1 from outlet to outlet to shop favorites such as Gap, Eddie Bauer, Nautica, Banana Republic, and Crate & Barrel. Don’t miss the Kittery Trading Post (it’s hard to miss, really), with three floors of outdoor recreational equipment, clothing, and footwear.

Open Sun.–Thurs. 10–6, Fri. & Sat. 10-8. (Individual store hours may vary.) Rte. 1, Kittery. 888-548-8379. thekitteryoutlets.com

Massachusetts Outlets

Lee Premium Outlets │Lee, MA

Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Under Armour, and specialty food makers Harry and David are just a few of the stores that the Berkshires can boast. Many shoppers flock toward the great savings in this center, which is located only an hour’s drive from Hartford and two hours from Boston.

Open Sun.–Thurs. 10–7, Fri. & Sat. 10-9. 50 Water St., Lee. 413-243-8186. premiumoutlets.com/lee

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets │Wrentham, MA

Although this outlet center is not really in Rhode Island, it might as well be, because it’s right on the border. Styled to look like a New England village, the center’s 170 outlet stores offer the cream of the crop, while landscaped courtyards provide places to rest weary feet (there’s Nike and Nine West to cure that ailment, too). Save at stores such as Burberry, Calvin Klein, Guess, Restoration Hardware, and Vineyard Vines.

Open Mon.–Sat. 10–9, Sun. 10–6. Rte. 1A, Wrentham. 508-384-0600. premiumoutlets.com/wrentham

New Hampshire Outlets

Merrimack Premium Outlets │Merrimack, NH

The best part about shopping in New Hampshire is that everything is sales tax–free! The Merrimack Outlets are a huge, outdoor shopping mall with more than 100 premium and diverse retailers. The mall also features a large food court, as well as outdoor seating areas for summertime sunbathing.

Open Mon.–Sat. 10–9, Sun. 10–6. 80 Premium Outlets Blvd., Merrimack. 603-424-0050. premiumoutlets.com/merrimack

Settlers Green Outlet Village │North Conway, NH

Even the White Mountains aren’t safe from quality shopping! In addition to the many upscale fashion stores at Settlers Green, the nearby Settlers Crossing features many of New England’s classic brands, like L.L. Bean and Eastern Mountain Sports.

Open Mon.–Thurs. 9–6, Fri. & Sat. 9–9, Sun. 10–6. Rte. 16, North Conway. 888-667-9636. settlersgreen.com

Tanger Outlets Tilton │Tilton, NH

Big names such as Rue21, Van Heusen, and Coach; foot-wear selections such as Bass and Skechers; and home-furnishing gems like Kitchen Collection make this an outlet center not to miss.

Open Mon.–Sat. 9–9, Sun. 10–7. 120 Laconia Rd., Tilton. 603-286-7880. tangeroutlet.com/tilton

Vermont Outlets

Manchester Premium Outlets │Manchester Center, VT

At the Manchester Premium Outlets, you’ll find more than 40 designer retailers, like LOFT, Crabtree & Evelyn, and Clarks Bostonian. The stores are spread along Manchester Center’s main drag, giving it more of a small town shopping feel.

Open Mon.–Sat. 10–6, Sun. 10–5. 97 Depot St., Manchester Center. 802-362-3736. premiumoutlets.com/merrimack

With all of these great outlet stores, you can get out and get shopping. It’s a perfect activity for a rainy spring day. But since most outlet shopping malls let you catch a little fresh air between stores, you’ll have an excuse to go on a sunny day, too.

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.