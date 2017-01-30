Most Romantic Places in New England | Best 5

Planning a special celebration? A romantic reunion? A marriage proposal? An engagement shoot? In New England, so many scenic spots are worthy backdrops for transcendent moments in your love story. Here are five romantic places in New England that enchant couples season after season.

Aimee Tucker

5 MOST ROMANTIC PLACES IN NEW ENGLAND

CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS PARK | BOSTON, MA

There’s one place in the heart of Boston where a kiss can make the whole city seem to stop, blur, and fade away. The wisteria vines that overgrow the long, arched trellis in this harbor-hugging waterfront park cast playful shadows and provide blissful summer shade. At night, this graceful structure glows with white lights, and during the winter holidays, the trellis is transformed into a glittering tunnel of blue. Underneath this whimsical canopy, it’s easy to forget the outside world, whether you’re tentatively leaning in for a first kiss or exchanging forever vows. In summer and fall, dozens of free roses are a bonus. The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park—this green oasis’s most ardent lovers—care for the Rose Kennedy Memorial Rose Garden’s fragrant blooms. 110 Atlantic Ave. Boston, MA. foccp.org

Kim Knox Beckius

FORT SUMNER PARK | PORTLAND, ME

Every town seems to have its “Blueberry Hill.” Portland’s prime make-out spot and place to propose is on Munjoy Hill, east of downtown in the midst of the city’s hippest neighborhood. Although this tiny park is only 1.25 acres, it holds a huge place in the hearts of community members, who have stalled and are passionately striving to stop development that would detract from its views, which stretch west as far as New Hampshire’s Mount Washington on clear days. There are just a few benches strategically situated on this elevated point, where one of America’s earliest coastal forts was built in 1794. So, bring a blanket, or arrive early if you want to sit… arms around each other… mesmerized, as the lights of the Old Port come up, Portland’s skyline is silhouetted, and the sun sets behind Back Cove. North St. Portland, ME.

GENTLE GIANTS SLEIGH RIDE | STOWE, VT

The cheery “ching-ching” of sleigh bells, the creaking lullaby of carriage wheels, the sturdy rumble of hooves. These nostalgic sounds conjure up beloved songs and fairytales; they’re as forever linked to romance as roses, wine, and candlelight. New England is dappled with farms that offer horse-drawn rides, but only one is as on-call as your fairy godmother. Gentle Giants’ Percheron and Belgian draft horses make wishes come true, by reservation or on a first-come basis, 365 days a year. Owner Rochelle Clark speaks lovingly of—and to—these elegant, trusty beasts, as they pull antique carriages or sleighs outfitted with heavy blankets through a covered bridge, alongside a rippling brook, and across an open field with Mount Mansfield in view. All rides are private, and on wintry late afternoons, Clark switches on flickering lanterns in the woods to add to the frosty magic. 4000 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT. 802-253-2216; gentlegiantsrides.com

Kim Knox Beckius

HONEYMOON BRIDGE | JACKSON, NH

It’s no secret covered bridges are romantic, so it’s only fair to include one on our list of the most romantic places in New England. Their reputation as “kissing bridges” dates back to the era of horse and buggy courtships, when they provided privacy for amorous moments. Nearly 200 of these graceful spans survive in New England, but Honeymoon Bridge—painted earth’s most photogenic shade of red—out-romances them all. “Thump, thump,” the floorboards murmur, as each car leaves the pavement. “Thump, thump,” again, on the other side of this one-lane portal to the picture-perfect village of Jackson, where some unexplained wizardry keeps the pace of life leisurely. When you hear this 1876 landmark’s tell-tale heartbeat, and see the initials etched by generations of smitten couples, you won’t be able to resist the urge to pause on the walkway for a stolen smooch. Main St./Route 16A. Jackson, NH. jacksonnh.com

NEWPORT CLIFF WALK | NEWPORT, RI

You can’t have a list of romantic places in New England without some rocky coastline! What is it about the Cliff Walk that inspires couples—even those long past the hand-holding phase of their relationship—to twine fingers together as they stroll this 3.5-mile serpentine pathway in practically any weather? Perhaps it is the pounding pulse of surf against the rocks. Or the fun of pretending to be Vanderbilts for a day, reveling in the splendor of their seaside backyard. Newport’s Gilded Age mansions loom above this legendary walkway, with its curlicued gates and stone walls and lookout spots, where so many twosomes have paused to whisper promises. These architectural treasures can’t compete, though, with the scene nature continually paints. And maybe that’s where the true romance lies: in the subtle reminder that all of life’s best things are free. Memorial Blvd. & Eustis Ave. Newport, RI. cliffwalk.com

What tops your list of favorite romantic places in New England? Let us know and we’ll add some of our favorites to the list!