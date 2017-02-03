Norman Rockwell’s Studio at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, MA | Photographs

Norman Rockwell created art in some 20 studios during his life, but it was the last one—seen here—that he called his “best studio yet.” The building was originally located in the backyard of his home on South Street in Stockbridge, MA. In 1976, toward the end of his life, Rockwell left the studio and its contents to Norman Rockwell Museum. The building was cut in two and moved to the Museum’s grounds in 1986.

For many years, the museum presented the studio as it was when Rockwell died. Now, they’ve turned back the clock to October 1960, an active time in Rockwell’s career when he was hard at work on Golden Rule, the famous painting which would later appear on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post.

Working from a set of highly detailed photos, the curators of the installation at the Norman Rockwell Museum, called A Day in the Life, applied the same attention to detail to their task that Rockwell did to his. From the books on his shelves to the radio in the corner and even the scribbled notes tacked to his wall, they’ve returned every aspect of the room to the way it was at that moment in time, in the hope that the details will provide some greater insight into the artist and his work.

NORMAN ROCKWELL’S STUDIO AT THE NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM

Lori Pedrick

Norman Rockwell Museum. 9 Route 183, Stockbridge, Massachusetts. 413-298-4100; nrm.org

