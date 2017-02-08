French Canadian Pork Pie (Tourtière)

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Use a pastry cutter or fork to cut the butter cubes into the dry ingredients until the pieces are about the size of a pea. Then use your fingers to rub some of the butter into the flour so that it forms flakes; the mixture should look like cornmeal with lumps in it.

Stir in the egg and vinegar; then add the ice water a tablespoon at a time until the dough holds together. Work the mixture into a cohesive ball; then divide it in half (one half slightly bigger than the other). Press each half into a disc, wrap in plastic, and chill at least 30 minutes and up to 2 days.