French Canadian Pork Pie (Tourtière)
Meat pies are a staple of Acadian cooking, particularly around the holidays. This French Canadian Pork Pie is simple, cozy, and flavorful, and a great way to make use of leftover mashed potatoes. This version was inspired by the 100-year-old family recipe of Raymond (“Moose”) and Penny Despres, whose cooking we featured in January/February 2010. (We streamlined the technique and changed the spices.) Serve hot, warm, or cold (with mustard) — it’s delicious at any temperature.
Total Time: 1 1/2 hours
Hands-On Time: 50 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
For the Crust:
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
- 1 teaspoon table salt
- 10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced
- 1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten
- 1 1/2 teaspoons white or cider vinegar
- 4–6 tablespoons ice water
Instructions
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Use a pastry cutter or fork to cut the butter cubes into the dry ingredients until the pieces are about the size of a pea. Then use your fingers to rub some of the butter into the flour so that it forms flakes; the mixture should look like cornmeal with lumps in it.
Stir in the egg and vinegar; then add the ice water a tablespoon at a time until the dough holds together. Work the mixture into a cohesive ball; then divide it in half (one half slightly bigger than the other). Press each half into a disc, wrap in plastic, and chill at least 30 minutes and up to 2 days.
For the Filling:
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground pork
- 1 medium-size onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/3 cup water
- 3/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 3 cups mashed potatoes
- 1 tablespoon milk
Instructions
Meanwhile, make the filling: in a medium-sized skillet over medium heat, combine the pork, onion, salt, and water. Simmer, stirring often, until all liquid evaporates, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the spices. Add the potatoes and beat to combine.
Preheat your oven to 400°.
On a work surface dusted with flour, roll out the bottom and top crusts. Line a pie plate with the larger crust and spoon in the pork/potato mixture. Add the top crust and flute the edges. Brush the top with milk and prick with a fork.
Bake until the crust is golden brown, about 30 minutes.
I have had this meat pie since I was a child. This pie was a staple in out home especially at Christmas
time. We used to have it cold or hot out of the oven. She used to make a gravy for it but, it was good
either way. I hope people try it, it is delicious.
Thank you for the recipe for Pork Pie. My Canadian grandmother used to make it quite often in the winter when I was a kid growing up in Maine.Have been looking for the recipe for a long time. We would have a glass of ice cold milk with the pie. Again thank you, it will bring back warm memories.