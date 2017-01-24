Quantcast

Venus de Milo Soup

Made with hamburger, veggies, tomatoes, and orzo pasta, this reader-submitted Venus de Milo soup recipe is super easy and can feed the whole family.

• January 24, 2017 • Read Comments (2)
Photo: Aimee Tucker

This reader-submitted recipe for Venus de Milo soup was inspired by a similar dish served at the Swansea, Massachusetts banquet facility and restaurant by the same name. The reader said it was is “so easy and so good, I’ve yet to meet someone who doesn’t like it!” Our testers agreed.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef (or turkey)
  • 1 envelope onion soup mix
  • 1 16-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 16-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables
  • 3 15- or 16-ounce cans beef broth
  • 2/3 cup uncooked orzo

Instructions

In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, brown the beef until no longer pink. Once the beef is browned, drain off as much fat as possible. Add the soup mix, diced tomatoes, frozen vegetables, and beef broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the orzo and continue to simmer for an additional 8 minutes, or until orzo is done. Serve hot with crusty bread and butter.
Comments
  • constance

    I received this recipe 35 years ago, made it many times, and lost the recipe. Yeah for Google. I knew you would have it. It originally called for a can of veg-all which really has no nutrition. Frozen is much better. This is real comfort food!!!!

