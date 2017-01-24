Venus de Milo Soup
This reader-submitted recipe for Venus de Milo soup was inspired by a similar dish served at the Swansea, Massachusetts banquet facility and restaurant by the same name. The reader said it was is “so easy and so good, I’ve yet to meet someone who doesn’t like it!” Our testers agreed.
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef (or turkey)
- 1 envelope onion soup mix
- 1 16-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 16-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables
- 3 15- or 16-ounce cans beef broth
- 2/3 cup uncooked orzo
Very good soup.
I received this recipe 35 years ago, made it many times, and lost the recipe. Yeah for Google. I knew you would have it. It originally called for a can of veg-all which really has no nutrition. Frozen is much better. This is real comfort food!!!!