Ruth O’Donnell’s Portuguese Kale Soup

Ruth O’Donnell learned to make this Portuguese Kale Soup from her mother, who in turn learned it from her adoptive mother. “My mother always used white beans or dark beans, whatever she had,” Ruth explains, “but probably 50 years ago, I started adding the ‘Bean with Bacon’ soup instead of beans. It’s what gives this soup its flavor.” In addition, what makes this recipe distinctly Portuguese is the linguica—a spicy sausage available in markets on Cape Cod, on the South Shore, and around Boston, but sometimes hard to find elsewhere. If linguica isn’t available in your area, use hot sausage or kielbasa.

Total Time: 20

Yield: 8 servings

