Photo: Hornick/Rivlin

Firehouse Chili

Made with ground beef, veggies, beans, and the perfect blend of seasonings, this award-winning firehouse chili is a true crowd-pleaser.

Dennis Carr grills the beef for his chili, then breaks the patties up into the mixture. This method cuts the amount of fat in the final dish and also results in bigger chunks of meat. However, you may also just brown the meat in the pot before adding the vegetables.

Note: You may increase or decrease the amounts of jalapeno, chili powder, and cayenne pepper, depending on how much heat you prefer.

Total Time: 30

Yield: 12 to 14 servings

