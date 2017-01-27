Harvard Beets
The origins of the name are a little murky, but if you like your beets a little bit sugar-sweet and a little bit vinegar-sour, flavored with a hint of cloves and smoothed with a little butter, then you’re already a fan of Harvard Beets.
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients
- 8 medium beets, unpeeled
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 2 tablespoons butter
InstructionsDrop the beets into a large pot of boiling, salted water and cook, uncovered, at a gentle bubble until tender. Drain in a colander set under cold running water. When the beets are cool enough to handle, peel them and slice into 1/4-inch-thick rounds.
In a wide saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, vinegar, and water. Stir to dissolve the cornstarch and place over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until the mixture boils and thickens. Add the beet slices and stir gently to coat each one. Add the butter and stir until melted. Serve lightly chilled or at room temperature.
This is one of my favorite special dishes. When we make it, it is served around a spinach mousse ring with the beets in the center.