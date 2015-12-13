Potatoes are the Maine ingredient in needhams candy — an old-fashioned favorite.

Learn more about the history of Needhams!

Total Time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Hands-On Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 60 pieces



Ingredients

1 2-pound bag confectioners’ sugar

3/4 cup plain (unseasoned, meaning with no butter, milk, etc.) mashed potato, warm

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for pan

1 14-ounce bag sweetened flaked coconut

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon table salt

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1 12-ounce bag semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons vegetable shortening