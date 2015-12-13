Needhams Candy
Potatoes are the Maine ingredient in needhams candy — an old-fashioned favorite.
Learn more about the history of Needhams!
Total Time: 2 hours 45 minutes
Hands-On Time: 45 minutes
Yield: 60 pieces
Ingredients
- 1 2-pound bag confectioners’ sugar
- 3/4 cup plain (unseasoned, meaning with no butter, milk, etc.) mashed potato, warm
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for pan
- 1 14-ounce bag sweetened flaked coconut
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- 1 12-ounce bag semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
InstructionsButter a rimmed 15½x10 ½-inch baking pan (we use a jellyroll pan) and set aside. (A 9x13-inch pan will also do, but the needhams will be thicker.)
In a large bowl or the bowl of a standing mixer, add the sugar, potato, melted butter, coconut, vanilla, and salt. Mix on low speed (mixture will be very dry at first) until a thick paste forms; then increase the speed for 30 seconds, or until all of the sugar is completely incorporated.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and press down evenly. Let the mixture set and firm up at room temperature, about 1 hour. Then cut into small, even squares.
Melt the chocolate and the chips in a double boiler until smooth; then remove from the heat and add the shortening, stirring vigorously until shiny. Now place one coconut/potato square onto the tines of a fork and lower into the chocolate until coated; lift it and let the excess chocolate drip back into the pot.
Transfer the square to a sheet of parchment to harden, about 1 hour. Repeat with the remaining squares.
Store in an airtight container for up to two days for best flavor and appearance. After then the chocolate may begin to discolor.
This recipe is fantastic! Best needhams I have had, as well as raving compliments from the guests. Not dry. Good flavor.
I have made these for years…but my recipe has only 8 oz of coconut and they are good for a couple weeks.
for goodness sakes people!! plain mashed potato means NOTHING IN IT!!!why is that so hard to understand!
Can I just buy some? Thanks!!
I remember these when I was a kid in the 50s. They were delicious! I guess I’m dating myself! They were sold in Mom and Pop stores.
I think your (plain mashed potatoes) was self explanatory! I will be making some for the holidays with a twist & put pecans in them. Thank you for sharing.
When I make potato candy, I do not even mash the boiled potato. Just put it in the bowl, start adding powdered sugar and it will “melt”….and plain means just that, add nothing. This looks like a terrific candy for Christmas time.
I’ve never heard so much talk about potatoes! Obviously these people have never heard of potato sourdough starter since that also calls for “plain, mashed potatoes”. Sorry, I just had to say something…I think the devil made me do it!!
All joking aside, the candy sounds wonderful and I plan to try it asap. I hope Idaho potatoes will work since that is what is available here. I am a Texan, living in the Pacific Northwest but have a daughter that lives in and loves the Boston area so I rely on Yankee Magazine to learn about New England traditions and try some of the food favorites. Needhams may become a tradition in the PNW!
Can the finished candy be frozen in order to overcome the 2 day limit of edibility?
Where can I buy Needham’s?
Good Lord!! SERIOUSLY?
Not to beat a dead horse here on the “mashed potato” discussion but since “mashed potatoes” is a very real common description of a prepared side dish, and this recipe doesn’t want that side dish, why not simply call for warm boiled potatoes in the ingredient listing and “thoroughly mash the warm potatoes” in the technique listing. Those of us who were previously familiar with Needhams and their potato content clearly understood what was wanted, but to novices new to the idea of adding potato to candy making, this could make it clearer.
Hi again, Kissy. To quote you, “potatoes that are mashed (nothing else added, no butter nor dairy, no nuthin)” — that’s what we mean! Potatoes are just an ingredient in this candy — no Thanksgiving-style mashed potatoes required! Thanks!
So, not the side dish, just pure potato.
Hi Kissy. By plain, unseasoned potato we mean mashed potatoes with nothing added to them. Thanks!
Hi Drew. “Unseasoned” to me means completely plain — boiled and mashed potatoes with no seasoning or “extras” (i.e. cream, butter, salt, pepper, sour cream, chives…any of those delicious things we add to mashed potatoes when making them as a side dish). I’ll further clarify the recipe to show my interpretation of unseasoned, since some folks also interpret “plain” to mean basic mashed potatoes with milk and butter. Hopefully that will do the trick!
When you say mashed potato, do you mean the ingredient: potatoes that are mashed (nothing else added, no butter nor dairy, no nuthin), or do you mean an unseasoned version of the side dish, such as you might see alongside of meatloaf (that is, potatoes mashed with butter and milk or cream)?
I’m confused because mashed potato could refer to two very different things.
So the mashed potato already has butter and cream in it, and the stick of butter in this recipe is above and beyond that?
Wouldn’t it just be clearer to list boiled potatoes, cream and indicate a larger amount of butter and then mix it all up together?
Hi Drew. In this case, when we say plain we mean unseasoned. We’ll update the recipe text to avoid any future confusion. Thanks!
Plain mashed potato is a little vague. Is this just potato, boiled then mashed, with no other ingredients added? Or is this plain mashed potatoes as in potatoes boiled then mashed with butter and cream?