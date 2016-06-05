Homemade Whoopie Pies

A classic homemade whoopie pie recipe for this favorite old fashioned New England dessert.Soft chocolate cookies with Marshmallow Fluff cream filling never had it so good.

Yield: 8 servings



For the Cakes:

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1/2 cup vegetable shortening (or butter)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract