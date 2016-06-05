Homemade Whoopie Pies
A classic homemade whoopie pie recipe for this favorite old fashioned New England dessert.Soft chocolate cookies with Marshmallow Fluff cream filling never had it so good.
Yield: 8 servings
For the Cakes:
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening (or butter)
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
InstructionsPreheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined.
Continue to mix on low speed while alternately adding the buttermilk and flour mixture. Stop to scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed.
Spoon about 1/4-cup of batter roughly 3 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets (a scoop works well here). Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the tops are puffed and a toothpick inserted into the center of one of the cakes comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
For the Filling
Ingredients
- 1 cup vegetable shortening (or butter)
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 cups Marshmallow Fluff
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
InstructionsIn a large bowl, blend together all of the ingredients until smooth.
Spread the flat side of half the cakes with filling. Top with the remaining cakes to form a sandwich, then wrap individually in plastic wrap until ready to serve.
Wow, kinda disappointing to read this … no “true” born and bred old time New Englander would make a whoopie pie with a Marshmallow Fluff filling. REAL New England whoopie pies have a cooked filling made in the top of a double boiler. It is light and fluffy, like fluff, but tastes soooo much better and is just … creamier. This is a FILLING, not a FROSTING … ladies, there is a difference. My 85 year old mother would be happy to tell you about it….
Hi Donna. Unsalted will work best. If you use salted butter, omit the 1/4 teaspoon of salt in the ingredients. Thanks!
I would like to know if I should use salted or unsalted butter. Thanks!
A trick my Mom taught me when using shortening in a frosting in this case filling recipe is to add a little plain old white flour to the bowl when creaming the shortening and confectioner’s sugar. In the depression era for cost savings shortening was used to stretch a family’s budget as “butter” was for many a “special treat and/or reserved for toast, biscuits, warm rolls & bread.
In my opinion/experience the most recognized name brand comes in the blue can works best and not the butter flavored one either.
Hope this trick helps.
My mother’s recipe doesn’t use fluff and it is a two step process where you first make a paste with flour and milk in a pan on the stove. I’ve never seen that recipe online. It’s so good!
Do you think you could use half shortening and half butter to combat the greasy feeling of using all shortening, and have it come out just as good?
Hi Krista. So glad you enjoyed the recipe! You can absolutely swap out the shortening for butter (in fact, I recommend it). The shortening is somewhat tradition and makes the cream filling very stable, but can leave your mouth feeling greasy. Butter has a richer flavor. 😉
Hi there! I love this recipe! Question. My feeling tasted a little too much like shortening. Any suggestions?
I change it to 1/2 C shortening and 3/4 c Peanut Butter or more depending on personal tastes but I like mine light and fluffy.
Nope…my recipe comes from cooking down east, by Marjorie Standish..never fail…and from Maine..
Always use a cool baking sheet…I make these all the time, and use 2 baking sheets..
I have a peanut butter dip that i make into a peanut butter cream pie. I bet it would be delish in whoopie pies!! Its just cool whip mixed with peanut butter, a little cinnamon and if youre sticking it in a whoopie pie i would add some fluff!
Hi Penny. We currently do not have a peanut butter filling recipe for whoopie pies. Maybe a fellow reader will share one!
how can i make this filing for peanut butter?
I can’t wait to make this recipie! I am doing 150 of them for a wedding plus a cake! What are your tips for making a larger size cake? I am stumped!
Hi Cat – these are good tips, but I am still stumped as to why some of the cakes spread and some did not on the same baking sheet, since they were presumably all made with the same fat (butter or shortening), but you’re right that shortening has a higher melting point, making it more stable.
Perhaps, if you used butter, it could be the butter melting more and more as the dough sits out in the warm kitchen. Butter that is too softened in a cookie or whoopie pie recipe causes the product to spread and fail to maintain shape, becoming thinner and crunchier. I would recommend using shortening or chilling the dough in between scooping and baking.
Hi Christina! We’re so glad you liked the whoopie pie recipe! I’m pretty stumped about why some of your cakes spread while others rose on the same baking sheet. Since the cakes are kind of a cookie-cake hybrid, is it possible your pans needed to be rotated halfway through cooking — does your oven have a hot spot? Cookies can spread if the dough or batter is too warm when it goes in the oven, but if some are baking fine and some aren’t on the same baking sheet, I’m wondering if it’s the oven…
Hi Tina. We’re sorry you didn’t like the filling! It looks like the Martha Stewart recipe calls for butter instead of shortening, which will definitely still give you a tasty result. For this recipe we tried to recreate the version many of us know from childhood, but a butter Fluff filling, or even a batch of seven minute frosting, will still do the trick! Thanks for your comment.
I thought the cake recipe was fine. The filling was a different matter. There is a much better fluff based filling from Martha Stewart. Use that recipe instead.
I made these today and they are perfection! Cake is moist and light, filling is “exactly” what should be inside a whoopie pie! I had only one problem with the recipe. I used an ice cream scoop and some of the cakes rose and stayed in nice round form but some of them (a few on each baking sheet) spread. What did I do wrong??
For the person who asked for a recipe without the Fluff…you can Google for “whoopie pies without marshmallow Fluff” and you will find several alternatives. You can also make a butter/confectioner’s sugar, vanilla extract frosting-type filling, or use vanilla ice cream and freeze the sandwiches, always delicious when eaten frozen. Hope this helps. Kids seem to love these no matter what’s in the filling, including peanut butter.