Fragrant and buttery with crackled tops and slightly crisp bottoms, these cinnamon and sugar snickerdoodle cookies are an old-fashioned favorite.

Yield: About 5 dozen



Ingredients

1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1/2 cup shortening

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2-3 teaspoons cinnamon