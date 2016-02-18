Quantcast

Cookies & Bars

Snickerdoodle Cookies

• February 18, 2016 • 1 Comment
Snickerdoodle Recipe

Photo: Aimee Seavey

Snickerdoodle Cookies

Fragrant and buttery with crackled tops and slightly crisp bottoms, these cinnamon and sugar snickerdoodle cookies are an old-fashioned favorite.

Yield: About 5 dozen

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2-3 teaspoons cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

In a large bowl, cream together the 1 1/2 cups of sugar, butter, and shortening until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, scraping the bowl between each with a rubber spatula. Add the vanilla.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix until thoroughly combined. Batter will be stiff.

In a small bowl, stir together the remaining sugar and cinnamon until combined. Break off pieces of batter and roll into 1-inch circles between your palms. Coat the balls in the cinnamon and sugar mixture, and arrange on the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the tops are barely set. Keep an eye on the cookie bottoms, as they tend to burn quickly. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Additional Notes:

If using a dark metal pan, you may want to lower the temperature to 375 to prevent burning.
Comments
  • chloe

    i made these and they tast better than anything i have made in my whole life… i love this!!! <3

