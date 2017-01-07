Sugar on Snow | Maple Syrup on Snow Recipe

A 1939 issue of Yankee offered up advice for hosting a neighborhood sugaring-off party at the end of the run of sap. Along with recipes for maple butternut fudge and “maple sauce for ice cream,” we included instructions for making maple syrup on snow candy, also referred to as “maple wax.”

If you’ve never tried maple syrup on snow candy (also known as “sugar on snow” or “maple syrup taffy”) or it’s been awhile, this winter is the perfect time to make a batch. Kids in particular love this novelty winter treat.

Vincent Boisvert/Dreamstime

MAPLE SYRUP ON SNOW

1. Have ready a pan of hard packed snow ready. A pie pan or dish works well here. Keep the pan outside to keep cold while you prepare the syrup.

2. Boil 1/2 cup of pure maple syrup until it reaches 235°F on a candy thermometer (the soft-ball stage).

3. Remove the syrup from the heat and immediate drizzle it over the packed snow. Be careful — the syrup will be very hot. Allow it to cool for a moment, and then enjoy!

In that same 1939 issue of Yankee, we advised serving doughnuts and pickles with the maple syrup on snow candy, advising “the doughnuts may be used for dunking, and the pickles are eaten to overcome the sweet taste so that one may begin all over again.”

Have you ever tried maple syrup on snow?

LEARN MORE:

Guide to Maple Syrup Grades

Don’t know your rich from your robust? Our guide to the updated maple syrup grades is here to help explain the difference. Just pass the pancakes!



Chai Maple Syrup Recipe

Infusing maple syrup with ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon adds a warming kick. Try this chai maple syrup on your pancakes, oatmeal, and ice cream. It can also be used to flavor tea, or even cocktails.



Best New England Maple Festivals & Events

Love pure maple syrup? Here’s a guide to the Best New England Maple Festivals and Events to help add some sweetness to your early spring!



This post was first published in 2016 and has been updated.