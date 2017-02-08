BEST NEW ENGLAND MAPLE FESTIVALS AND EVENTS

HEBRON MAPLE FESTIVAL | HEBRON, CT

March 18-19, 2017

Sugarhouse tours, craft fair and demonstrations, contests, kids’ activities, pancake breakfast, homemade lunch and snack foods, and more, townwide.

hebronmaplefest.com, ctmaple.org

MAINE MAPLE SUNDAY | STATEWIDE

March 26, 2017

Some 40 farms and sugarhouses participate in this annual celebration.

mainemapleproducers.com

MASSACHUSETTS MAPLE WEEKEND | STATEWIDE

March 2017, TBD

The main event of the state’s “Maple Month.” Contact the Massachusetts Maple Producers Association to find out which sugarhouse is hosting the kickoff event this season, with state officials in attendance to tap the ceremonial first tree.

413-628-3912; info@massmaple.org, massmaple.org

MAPLE DAYS AT OLD STURBRIDGE VILLAGE | STURBRIDGE, MA

Weekends in March, 2017

Learn about early New England sugaring every weekend in March at Old Sturbridge Village’s own working “Sugar Camp.”

800-733-1830, 508-347-3362; osv.org

NEW HAMPSHIRE MAPLE WEEKEND | STATEWIDE

March 25-26, 2017

More than 60 sugarhouses across the state participate in this open house. Learn how maple syrup is made; plus free samples, horse-drawn rides, sugar on snow, pancake breakfasts, and more.

603-225-3757; nhmapleproducers.com

VERMONT MAPLE OPEN HOUSE WEEKEND | STATEWIDE

March 25-26, 2017

Celebrate the season and visit sugarhouses throughout the state. Watch maple syrup being made (weather permitting) and sample maple products.

vermontmaple.org

ST. JOHNSBURY VERMONT WORLD MAPLE FESTIVAL | ST. JOHNSBURY, VT

April 29, 2017

Syrup-making demonstrations, award-winning contests, food, live music, and crafts.

802-274-0201; worldmaplefestival.org

VERMONT MAPLE FESTIVAL | ST. ALBANS, VT

April 28-30, 2017



Celebrate the grand finale of the maple season townwide, with exhibits, cooking demos, a carnival and parade, breakfasts, and dinners.

802-524-5224; vtmaplefestival.org

Aimee Seavey

NEW ENGLAND MAPLE PRODUCERS ASSOCIATIONS

Includes lists of local sugarhouses.

Connecticut ctmaple.org

Maine mainemapleproducers.com

Massachusetts massmaple.org

New Hampshire nhmapleproducers.com

Rhode Island farmfresh.org

Vermont vermontmaple.org

Remember! New England weather can be fickle. Always check websites to confirm the date and time before heading out!

Is your favorite New England maple event on the list?

This post was first published in 2013 and has been updated.