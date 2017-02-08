BEST NEW ENGLAND MAPLE FESTIVALS AND EVENTS
HEBRON MAPLE FESTIVAL | HEBRON, CT
March 18-19, 2017
Sugarhouse tours, craft fair and demonstrations, contests, kids’ activities, pancake breakfast, homemade lunch and snack foods, and more, townwide.
hebronmaplefest.com, ctmaple.org
MAINE MAPLE SUNDAY | STATEWIDE
March 26, 2017
Some 40 farms and sugarhouses participate in this annual celebration.
MASSACHUSETTS MAPLE WEEKEND | STATEWIDE
March 2017, TBD
The main event of the state’s “Maple Month.” Contact the Massachusetts Maple Producers Association to find out which sugarhouse is hosting the kickoff event this season, with state officials in attendance to tap the ceremonial first tree.
413-628-3912; info@massmaple.org, massmaple.org
MAPLE DAYS AT OLD STURBRIDGE VILLAGE | STURBRIDGE, MA
Weekends in March, 2017
Learn about early New England sugaring every weekend in March at Old Sturbridge Village’s own working “Sugar Camp.”
800-733-1830, 508-347-3362; osv.org
NEW HAMPSHIRE MAPLE WEEKEND | STATEWIDE
March 25-26, 2017
More than 60 sugarhouses across the state participate in this open house. Learn how maple syrup is made; plus free samples, horse-drawn rides, sugar on snow, pancake breakfasts, and more.
603-225-3757; nhmapleproducers.com
VERMONT MAPLE OPEN HOUSE WEEKEND | STATEWIDE
March 25-26, 2017
Celebrate the season and visit sugarhouses throughout the state. Watch maple syrup being made (weather permitting) and sample maple products.
ST. JOHNSBURY VERMONT WORLD MAPLE FESTIVAL | ST. JOHNSBURY, VT
April 29, 2017
Syrup-making demonstrations, award-winning contests, food, live music, and crafts.
802-274-0201; worldmaplefestival.org
VERMONT MAPLE FESTIVAL | ST. ALBANS, VT
April 28-30, 2017
Celebrate the grand finale of the maple season townwide, with exhibits, cooking demos, a carnival and parade, breakfasts, and dinners.
802-524-5224; vtmaplefestival.org
NEW ENGLAND MAPLE PRODUCERS ASSOCIATIONS
Includes lists of local sugarhouses.
Connecticut ctmaple.org
Maine mainemapleproducers.com
Massachusetts massmaple.org
New Hampshire nhmapleproducers.com
Rhode Island farmfresh.org
Vermont vermontmaple.org
Remember! New England weather can be fickle. Always check websites to confirm the date and time before heading out!
