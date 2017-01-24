Homemade Turtle Candies | Easy Valentine’s Day Project

Looking for an easy Valentine’s Day treat? These homemade turtle candies are simple, delicious, and easy to customize for special occasions.

Aimee Tucker

For kids, Valentine’s Day isn’t about roses or European chocolates. It’s a day to carefully choose which paper valentine from the cardboard box to give to each of your classmates, and (hopefully) look forward to a party where you will get to eat your weight in conversation hearts and American milk chocolate kisses.

So why should kids get to have all the fun? It seems unfair to limit adult Valentine celebrating to demonstrations of the romantic variety. These days, I’ll take any excuse to share and spread the love with my many wonderful friends, co-workers, and family members. Why not with Valentine’s Day treats?

Valentine’s Day treats follow a few rules. They should come in shades of red, pink, and white. Chocolate is encouraged, and treats should be the right size for sharing. This quick and easy recipe for homemade turtle candy fits the bill on all accounts for Valentine’s Day.

The ingredients are few: just square pretzels, chocolate-covered caramel candies (also known as Rolo candies), pecan halves, and assorted sprinkles or colored candy melts.

Aimee Tucker

Make a batch at home (recipe below!) and spread the love by sharing them with friends, family, and co-workers this Valentine’s Day. They will be delighted, at least until they realize these candies are seriously addictive.

Note: Pecan halves can sometimes be awfully expensive. For an easy, yet still festive alternative, replace the pecan half with a holiday-themed M&M candy.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

GET THE RECIPE:

Easy Homemade Turtle Candy

This post was first published in 2012 and has been updated.