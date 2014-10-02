Cardamom Crumb Coffee Cake
Cardamom buns are traditional Christmas fare for Scandinavians, which got us thinking about other ways to incorporate the warm and sweetly aromatic spice into a coffee cake. We decided to rework a classic crumb cake by leaving the cinnamon in the streusel and adding cardamom to the cake batter. An inspired combination!
Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
For the topping:
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup firmly packed light-brown sugar
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons salted butter, softened, plus extra for pan
InstructionsButter a 9-inch cake pan with removable sides. Set aside.
Make the topping: In a medium-size bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Add the softened butter and use your fingertips to work it into a crumbly topping. Chill in the refrigerator while you prepare the cake.
Additional Notes:If you don't have buttermilk on hand, simply add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar to a cup of milk and let it sit 10 minutes before proceeding with the recipe. You can also substitute an equal amount of plain yogurt.
For the cake:
Ingredients
- 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup firmly packed light-brown sugar
- 1 large egg, plus 1 large egg yolk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon table salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom
- 1 cup buttermilk (see "Note")
InstructionsPreheat your oven to 350°. Using a standing or handheld mixer, beat the butter with the sugars in a large bowl until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the egg and egg yolk and beat to combine. In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and cardamom. Add these dry ingredients to the butter mixture in thirds, alternating with the buttermilk. Stir, scraping down the sides occasionally, until evenly combined. Pour into the prepared cake pan.
Sprinkle the topping over the cake. Bake until the top is golden brown and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes.
Set on a cooling rack for 20 minutes. Use a thin knife to loosen the cake from the sides of the pan. Carefully remove the sides, transfer the cake to a platter, and serve warm or at room temperature.
I’ve made this coffee cake for Christmas brunch every year since the first time I found this recipe. It’s easy, and simply delicious!