Photo: Heath Robbins

Cardamom Crumb Coffee Cake

Cardamom buns are traditional Christmas fare for Scandinavians, which got us thinking about other ways to incorporate the warm and sweetly aromatic spice into a coffee cake. We decided to rework a classic crumb cake by leaving the cinnamon in the streusel and adding cardamom to the cake batter. An inspired combination!



Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 8 to 10 servings



For the topping: Ingredients 1/2 cup firmly packed light-brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 tablespoons salted butter, softened, plus extra for pan Instructions Butter a 9-inch cake pan with removable sides. Set aside.



Make the topping: In a medium-size bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Add the softened butter and use your fingertips to work it into a crumbly topping. Chill in the refrigerator while you prepare the cake.

Additional Notes: If you don't have buttermilk on hand, simply add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar to a cup of milk and let it sit 10 minutes before proceeding with the recipe. You can also substitute an equal amount of plain yogurt.