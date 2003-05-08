Cream of Tartar Biscuits

Preheat oven to 475 degrees F. Sift flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt into a medium bowl. Cut in lard using a pastry blender. Add milk all at once and toss with fork. Knead 5 or 6 times on a lightly floured board, and roll or pat to a 1/2- or 3/4-inch thickness. Cut with a biscuit cutter, and top each biscuit with a bit of butter. Place onto a greased cookie sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Turn off heat and leave in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes longer, until golden. Serve hot.
Thank you for this wonderful recipe! Ran out of baking powder and remembered cream of tartar. Great big white fluffy flavorful biscuits!