Plan your perfect weekend in Stowe, Vermont with this special curated collection from our annual Best of New England package.

Courtesy of Stowe Mountain Resort

WHAT TO DO

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Grab your skis and take the gondola to tackle the 116 trails at this mountain getaway. The legendary Front Four trails, all double diamonds, instill respect, even fear in even the most accomplished skiers. Even though Mount Mansfield’s height of 4,393 feet makes it the tallest peak in Vermont, it’s a welcoming environment for skiers and families of all abilities, especially given its ski-in, ski-out set up that could almost trick you into thinking you’re out in the Rockies. 5781 Mountain Road. 802-253-3000; stowe.com

STOWE CRAFT & DESIGN CENTER

This gallery and design studio strives to connect visitors and locals alike with Vermont’s vibrant arts scene. Jewelry, furniture, and other fine arts are available here for purchase. Stepping in is like entering the studios of Vermont’s, and the country’s, best artisans. 55 Mountain Road. 802-253-2305; stowecraft.com

VERMONT SKI AND SNOWBOARD MUSEUM

This museum boasts over 15,000 individual catalogued items—but admits that’s because most ski equipment comes in pairs. Come explore Vermont’s rich skiing and snowboarding history, from the first chairlifts in the state to the Vermont Skiing Hall of Fame to the fashion trends in the skiing world. One South Main St. 802-253-9911; vtssm.com

WHERE TO EAT

BISTRO AT TEN ACRES LODGE

It’s a casual bistro at a popular lodging spot that boasts mountain views and a fireside lounge, but the real draw is a menu ranging from barbecued pork shank to Vietnamese grilled shrimp. Burgers? Buns, chips, and even mustard and pickles are all house-made. Fresh-pressed cocktails are a house specialty. Entrees: from $18. 14 Barrows Road. 802-253-6838; tenacreslodge.com

THE CLIFF HOUSE RESTAURANT

Ride the Stowe Mountain Resort Gondola to this chic bistro tucked under the “Nose” of Mount Mansfield for spectacular views and creative New American fare. Entrees: from $16. 5781 Mountain Road. 802-259-4754.

PLATE

This popular new restaurant serves up local Vermont favorites, combining that with what the owners call the “healthy food style” of California. Options include seared salmon, scallop chowder, burgers, and the house specialty: banana pudding in a mason jar. Don’t forget to try one of the area’s many local beers and ciders while you’re there. Entrees: from $16. 91 Main St. 502-253-2691; platestowe.com

MICHAEL’S ON THE HILL

Thirty local farms supply provender, and chef Michael Kloeti brings his Swiss homeland’s exacting standards to this award-winning restaurant in an 1820 farmhouse. Menus follow the seasons and might include house-made duck prosciutto or chicken with heirloom tomatoes and foraged mushrooms. Finish with a Vermont artisanal-cheese plate. Entrees: from $27. 4182 Waterbury–Stowe Road (Route 100). 802-244-7476; michaelsonthehill.com

WHERE TO STAY

GREEN MOUNTAIN INN

Inns aplenty dot rural Vermont, but this plush hostelry anchors the state’s most famous small town. A 180-year-old hospitality tradition is enhanced by fully equipped apartments and townhouses, an outdoor heated pool, and fine informal dining. Stowe’s shops, restaurants, and the Vermont Ski Museum are steps away. Rates: from $139. Apartments and townhouses: from $199. 18 Main St. 802-253-7301; greenmountaininn.com

TOPNOTCH RESORT

Topnotch Resort is known for its large spa, lap pool and tennis courts. It recently refurbished all of its guest rooms and suites. Sunset over the mountains never looked as good as from behind a wall of picture windows, with a perfectly pink steak on the table at the resort’s restaurant, Flannel. Rates: from $180. 4000 Mountain Rd. 800-451-8686; topnotchresort.com